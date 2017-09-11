trending Sponsored Content

EEAA Joins Global Exhibitions Industry in Johannesburg

11/9/2017

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) has joined close to 500 participants from around the world at the exhibition industry's global meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.



Organised by EEAA MOU partner, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the 84th UFI Global Congress is addressing major industry issues like digitisation, security, skills and labour, safety and importantly, how to respond to demographic and economic changes occurring around the world.



The Australian industry is represented by three women leaders of the sector: EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, and Board Members Jo-Anne Kelleway, CEO of Info Salons, and Helen Mantellato, Business Development Manager: International and Exhibitions at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney).



Ms DiMascio said keeping Australasia connected to the rest of the world was critically important to share knowledge and to also understand what is driving the growth of the sector.



“After signing the MOU with UFI, we have a tremendous opportunity to position the Australasian events sector as an agile, competitive and enterprising market. The Congress is important for the EEAA and our Members and we are honoured to be in South Africa connecting with our global colleagues.



"We can play an important role connecting our Members with the insights shared and relationships created through this face-to-face exchange.



"Over the coming months the EEAA will be opening new opportunities for the Australasian events industry and this Congress has provided a timely opportunity to confirm these programs, which will be announced at the EEAA 2017 Conference on 29-30 November in Melbourne.” She said.



Registrations for the EEAA 2017 Conference are now open.





ABOUT EEAA

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. Awarded the inaugural Global Exhibitions Day Industry Impact Award in July 2017, EEAA has been recognised internationally by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, and Exhibition World for having had the most positive impact supporting exhibitions as an industry.



The work of the Association and its Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.



A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities that exist through exhibitions. Read more about EEAA at





Contact:

rius@eeaa.com.au









