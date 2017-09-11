|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
EuroShop 2020 Opens Online Exhibitor Registration
11/9/2017
Exhibitor applications for EuroShop 2020, The World’s No. 1 Retail Trade Fair, are now available online at www.euroshop-tradefair.com/application. The deadline for reserving exhibit space is March 29, 2019. The event will be held from February 16 – 20, 2020 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany.
After introducing a new concept with seven “Experience Dimensions” (Shop Fitting & Store Design, Visual Merchandising, Lighting, Retail Marketing, Retail Technology, Refrigeration & Energy Management, Expo & Event Marketing) at EuroShop 2017, the 2020 event will add another dimension: Food Service Equipment.
Food service facilities in and around retail stores are becoming more popular and a lot of planning and remodeling projects at food retail stores are currently geared towards adding in-store food service facilities. The share of cafés and restaurants in shopping centers is rising, gas stations offer food for immediate consumption, department stores set up themed restaurants and there is a general increase in food and beverage services aimed to making customers feel welcome.
The EHI Retail Institute, a promotional supporter of EuroShop, recently launched the In-store Food Service Initiative in order to offer retailers in German-speaking countries comprehensive information and networking platforms on a neutral basis. Challenges, trends and best practice examples will be published in the EHI retail magazine stores & shops. An initial study of the size and dynamics of the market, including a retailers’ survey, will be presented in March 2018 and the first EHI congress on in-store food service facilities will take place on June 26 and 27, 2018 in Düsseldorf.
It is clearly a booming, up-and-coming market that has its own very special requirements in terms of equipment and design. EuroShop, which covers all the capital goods requirements of the retail sector, reacts to this trend with a dedicated dimension with focus on food service equipment. Although FoodTech was already included within the Energy Management dimension at EuroShop 2017, it is logical to follow the increase in demand by creating the separate Food Service Equipment dimension which will expand the current range considerably.
The last staging of EuroShop in 2017 attracted 2,368 exhibitors from 61 nations on 1.3 million square feet of net exhibit space and more than 113,000 visitors from all over the world, making it the best result in its 50-year history.
For further information on visiting or exhibiting at EuroShop 2020, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America, 150 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 2920, Chicago, IL 60601. Telephone: (312) 781-5180; Fax: (312) 781-5188; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit our web site at www.mdna.com.
For hotel and travel information, contact TTI Travel, Inc. at (866) 674-3476; Fax: (212) 674-3477; E-mail: info@ttitravel.net; www.traveltradeint.com.
Contact:
info@mdna.com
|
|
|
