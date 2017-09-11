trending Sponsored Content

EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush Shares How to Measure Value of Trade Shows in EXHIBITOR eTrak Webinars

Tweet 11/9/2017

EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will lead EXHIBITOR eTrak webinars on November 14 and 16.How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic ConceptsNovember 14, 1 p.m. (EST)Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:Session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement.How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical ApplicationNovember 16, 1 p.m. (EST)Apply what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:This session provides individual guidance in working with measuring and reporting your own event scenarios and results, and a pre/post event hands-on assessment of your program strengths and weaknesses—and identification of likely opportunities for ROI and performance improvement.RegistrationEXHIBITOR eTrak sessions provide university-affiliated online learning for trade show and corporate event marketers. Featuring the highest-rated sessions from EXHIBITOR Conferences, the EXHIBITOR eTrak live online learning series delivers the quality learning that professionals expect from Exhibitor Media Group, the industry leader in trade show and event marketing education for 30 years.Registration for both webinars is available now at www.exhibitoretrak.com About EVOLIO Marketing EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO.EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com Tweet



