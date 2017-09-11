WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Company News
PSFK Forecast: 2018 will be the Year of Experiential Shows & Events
Dimension Craft, Inc., Didgebridge LLC Delivers Digital Product Catalog to Mizuho America Inc. at CNS Annual Meeting 2017 New Products
Florida Robotics Debuts FoneBot Promotional Robot EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitor Media Group Partners with ITN International to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions to EXHIBITORLIVE Awards
Mirror Show Management Named Diverse Supplier of the Year by Cisco Systems, Inc. New Products
ExpoDisplays Introduces DiamondFlex Swap with Changeable Graphic Cartridge System People
Phil Maggs Joins 2Heads to Head Up Digital & Technology Company News
HRMAC Selects SmithBucklin for Full-Service Association Management
submit your news
email newsletter
Company News, People
EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush Shares How to Measure Value of Trade Shows in EXHIBITOR eTrak Webinars
11/9/2017
EVOLIO Marketing, an agency dedicated to helping marketers create the best brand experiences, announced today that Joe Federbush, president, will lead EXHIBITOR eTrak webinars on November 14 and 16.

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts
November 14, 1 p.m. (EST)

Justify and grow your trade show marketing. This CTSM required session provides basic building blocks for measuring the value of trade show marketing. Topics include:
  • How to ensure that your event investments pay off
  • Identifying the four sources of value from event marketing
  • Estimating value for each component of event payback
  • Establishing a payback ratio as an index of trade show value
  • Basic organizing and presentation of results to management
Session includes examples, case studies and worksheets to help you put this knowledge to work and allow you to focus on your program strengths and weaknesses and likely opportunities for ROI improvement.

How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part II: Practical Application
November 16, 1 p.m. (EST)

Apply what you learned in the basic trade show value measurement concepts session to your own program. Pre-requisite: How to Measure the Value of Trade Show Participation - Part I: Basic Concepts. Through examples, case studies and worksheets, you will learn to:
  • Assess your program’s strengths and weaknesses
  • Work with the four elements of value
  • Estimate appropriate event budgets, staff and exhibit sizes
  • Select and invest wisely in your show schedule
  • Apply other types of measurement to compliment ROI
  • Assign key performance indicators
  • Deploy and apply customer and visitor research
  • Report event performance to senior management
This session provides individual guidance in working with measuring and reporting your own event scenarios and results, and a pre/post event hands-on assessment of your program strengths and weaknesses—and identification of likely opportunities for ROI and performance improvement.

Registration
EXHIBITOR eTrak sessions provide university-affiliated online learning for trade show and corporate event marketers. Featuring the highest-rated sessions from EXHIBITOR Conferences, the EXHIBITOR eTrak live online learning series delivers the quality learning that professionals expect from Exhibitor Media Group, the industry leader in trade show and event marketing education for 30 years.

Registration for both webinars is available now at www.exhibitoretrak.com.


About EVOLIO Marketing EVOLIO Marketing helps brand marketers deliver the best results for their event marketing experiences and activities. We do not build exhibits. We do not produce events. But, we have friends who do. Instead, we develop effective strategies, conduct measurement with actionable results, and provide superior training and staffing so you can deliver the best event experience. It’s all just part of our event marketing portfolio at EVOLIO.

EVOLIO’s distinctive process is specifically designed for companies of all sizes and budgets. EVOLIO helps answer your toughest question: How do I successfully align our events to our business strategy and make sure they deliver effective results? For more information go to www.EVOLIOmarketing.com.


Contact:
marilyn@kronercommunications.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Tabletop
Expogo Displays & Graphics, Inc.
Pop-Up
North America Display Corporation
Customs and Export Services
boomerang carnets
Exhibit Producers
Creatacor, Inc.
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott