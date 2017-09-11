trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Shows & Events

New Products

EXHIBITORLIVE News

Awards

New Products

People

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

Pad Go Round Electronic Tablet Holder System Uniquely Combines Handle Grips and Multi-Mount System for Trade Show and Expo Exhibitors

Tweet 11/9/2017

Ruddy Turnstone Product Development, Inc. announces its patented new product, Pad Go Round, as a tablet holder ideal for tablet-based video displays at trade show exhibition booths. Offering the user a variety of options for holding and using a tablet with its unique all-in-one mounting system, the adjustable Pad Go Round comes in two sizes to fit most electronic tablets and readers, and provides a sleek design for a more professional visual display. Two ergonomic handles for handheld usage are included, along with a universal camera insert on the back of the holder that easily accommodates the attachment of virtually any camera accessory, such as any size tripod or other mounting options.



“The Pad Go Round provides a tablet holder perfect for small-size video displays for exhibitors,” notes Rosanne Clemente, developer of the Pad Go Round and President of Ruddy Turnstone. “Instead of incurring the hassle and expense of transporting expensive computer monitors or laptops, or purchasing expensive monitor stands, an exhibitor can simply attach a camera tripod or other mount to the Pad Go Round’s unique holder to allow any angle for comfortable tablet screen viewing. Use Pad Go Rounds to run several tablets simultaneously at a display table to showcase your complete story to customers and booth visitors alike.”



The Pad Go Round’s holder eliminates the need for costly permanent tablet mounts to a stand or station; instead, attachments can be easily added and removed to fit virtually any exhibiting scenario without marring the tablet itself. Additionally Ms. Clementi suggests, “Attach a lanyard to the built-in loops to carry a tablet anywhere to gain added portability around the exhibition hall or showroom. The Pad Go Round’s ergonomic handles allow a comfortable grip, even with one hand, to complete on-screen applications and provide personalized demonstrations to interested customers. The legs on the bottom of the Pad Go Round keep the tablet elevated off flat surfaces.”



Made of sturdy ABS plastic that can be easily cleaned, the Pad Go Round retails for $39.99 for the small Pad Go Round and $49.99 for the larger version. Both sizes are available at wholesale prices for large-quantity purchases or for resale at





About Pad Go Round

Pad Go Round, developed by Rosanne Clementi of Ruddy Turnstone Product Development, Inc., is the first tablet holder to provide the tablet and e-reader user a variety of options for holding and using a tablet. This patented device with two ergonomic handles and mounting system fitting most electronic tablets and readers can be purchased at PadGoRound.com. Wholesale and resale pricing opportunities are also available by contacting us at the Pad Go Round website.



About Ruddy Turnstone Product Development, Inc.

Ruddy Turnstone Product Development, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the brainchild of inventor and entrepreneur Rosanne Clementi. Named after the brightly-plumed small wading bird, the Ruddy Turnstone, our organization is the parent of the Pad Go Round tablet holder. Ruddy Turnstone was formed to create assistive devices for people with physical restrictions.





Contact:

Rosanne@padgoround.com









Ruddy Turnstone Product Development, Inc. announces its patented new product, Pad Go Round, as a tablet holder ideal for tablet-based video displays at trade show exhibition booths. Offering the user a variety of options for holding and using a tablet with its unique all-in-one mounting system, the adjustable Pad Go Round comes in two sizes to fit most electronic tablets and readers, and provides a sleek design for a more professional visual display. Two ergonomic handles for handheld usage are included, along with a universal camera insert on the back of the holder that easily accommodates the attachment of virtually any camera accessory, such as any size tripod or other mounting options.“The Pad Go Round provides a tablet holder perfect for small-size video displays for exhibitors,” notes Rosanne Clemente, developer of the Pad Go Round and President of Ruddy Turnstone. “Instead of incurring the hassle and expense of transporting expensive computer monitors or laptops, or purchasing expensive monitor stands, an exhibitor can simply attach a camera tripod or other mount to the Pad Go Round’s unique holder to allow any angle for comfortable tablet screen viewing. Use Pad Go Rounds to run several tablets simultaneously at a display table to showcase your complete story to customers and booth visitors alike.”The Pad Go Round’s holder eliminates the need for costly permanent tablet mounts to a stand or station; instead, attachments can be easily added and removed to fit virtually any exhibiting scenario without marring the tablet itself. Additionally Ms. Clementi suggests, “Attach a lanyard to the built-in loops to carry a tablet anywhere to gain added portability around the exhibition hall or showroom. The Pad Go Round’s ergonomic handles allow a comfortable grip, even with one hand, to complete on-screen applications and provide personalized demonstrations to interested customers. The legs on the bottom of the Pad Go Round keep the tablet elevated off flat surfaces.”Made of sturdy ABS plastic that can be easily cleaned, the Pad Go Round retails for $39.99 for the small Pad Go Round and $49.99 for the larger version. Both sizes are available at wholesale prices for large-quantity purchases or for resale at www.PadGoRound.com About Pad Go RoundPad Go Round, developed by Rosanne Clementi of Ruddy Turnstone Product Development, Inc., is the first tablet holder to provide the tablet and e-reader user a variety of options for holding and using a tablet. This patented device with two ergonomic handles and mounting system fitting most electronic tablets and readers can be purchased at PadGoRound.com. Wholesale and resale pricing opportunities are also available by contacting us at the Pad Go Round website.About Ruddy Turnstone Product Development, Inc.Ruddy Turnstone Product Development, Inc., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is the brainchild of inventor and entrepreneur Rosanne Clementi. Named after the brightly-plumed small wading bird, the Ruddy Turnstone, our organization is the parent of the Pad Go Round tablet holder. Ruddy Turnstone was formed to create assistive devices for people with physical restrictions. Tweet



