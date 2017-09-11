trending Sponsored Content

Post Modern Launches Sonoqui Photo Sharing App for Event Planners

11/9/2017

Corporate event planners and exhibitors who need a more engaging and reliable way to share group experiences have a new solution. The new Sonoqui app takes the hassle out of photo sharing and fosters creativity with innovative features.



Sonoqui automatically posts images to an event photo sharing site, making it easy to view, share and download any photo taken with the app. Evolving beyond ineffective solutions like photobooths, hashtags and curated content, Sonoqui provides a reliable way to share photos that even mobile-challenged users can enjoy.



Sonoqui is a product of Post Modern, Inc., an industry leader in integrating social mediainto events to create better experiences and foster positive relationships between brands and consumers.



Post Modern’s President Deena Suffin knows how hard it is to effectively merge social into live events. For years, she has produced marketing events for some of the most creative companies in the world, including Apple, BMW and MINI, Warner Bros., Disney, and Sony. At these events, she figured there had to be a more effective way for guests to share branded photos of their experiences.



Suffin says the Sonoqui app automates the branding and posting process, creating a fun and hassle-free experience.



“Attendees take a ton of photos on their smartphones, but they don't get shared very often,” said Suffin. ‘We created a controllable and reliable system that gives event planners the branding solutions they need to stand out from the crowd.”



Event hosts pay for the service, with rates starting at $29.95. Guests download the free app, available on iOS and Android. Every photo taken with the app automatically features a graphic filter chosen by the host. Sonoqui features hundreds of stock customizable filters, with styles and themes ranging from holidays and special occasions, to sports, business and geometric designs.



Sonoqui (pronounced SO-no-kee) includes a dashboard for event hosts, with varying capabilities based on the level of service. Hosts can delete photos, automatically post images to a Facebook photo album, and track where and when they posted the event photos.



“Sonoqui gives event hosts the creativity and control they want all in an easy-to-use,cost-effective solution, while giving attendees a fun, free way to share their experience,” said Suffin.



Available in the iOS and Android app stores, event planners and party hosts can find more information about the Sonoqui photo sharing app at





Contact:

deena@postmodco.com









