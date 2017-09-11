trending Sponsored Content

Registration is Now Open for HCEAInnovate, February 25 in Las Vegas

Tweet 11/9/2017

Many HCEA members annually attend one of the largest conferences for trade show and marketing professionals – EXHIBITORLIVE. Now it is an even more perfect place for professional development as HCEA is adding a more focused healthcare convention component! This year, we thought we’d make it easy for you, to bring you HCEAInnovate.



This half day workshop will have best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate your convention marketing programs but with that all-important focus on healthcare. We will touch on topics such as: Understanding macro trends and issues affecting healthcare convention marketing;

Developing a framework to elevate your planning process;

Applying new ideas and insights to your programs for better attendee engagement; and

Aligning metrics to corporate goals. There’s always room to expand your healthcare convention knowledge. Include HCEAInnovate in your EXHIBITORLIVE schedule and REGISTER TODAY at



Not planning on attending EXHIBITORLIVE? Attendance to the event is not required but as an added bonus for registering for HCEAInnovate, you will receive a free EXHIBITORLIVE exhibit hall pass.



For questions, please contact Kristen Leikwold, Membership Concierge at kleikwold@hcea.org.





Contact:

kleikwold@hcea.org









