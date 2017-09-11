|
Shows & Events
Registration is Now Open for HCEAInnovate, February 25 in Las Vegas
11/9/2017
Many HCEA members annually attend one of the largest conferences for trade show and marketing professionals – EXHIBITORLIVE. Now it is an even more perfect place for professional development as HCEA is adding a more focused healthcare convention component! This year, we thought we’d make it easy for you, to bring you HCEAInnovate.
This half day workshop will have best practices, trends and inspiration all designed to innovate your convention marketing programs but with that all-important focus on healthcare. We will touch on topics such as:
Not planning on attending EXHIBITORLIVE? Attendance to the event is not required but as an added bonus for registering for HCEAInnovate, you will receive a free EXHIBITORLIVE exhibit hall pass.
For questions, please contact Kristen Leikwold, Membership Concierge at kleikwold@hcea.org. For more information about HCEA, go to www.hcea.org.
Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org
