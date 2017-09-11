trending Sponsored Content

Global DMC Partners Solidifies Exclusive Partnerships with Five DMCs

Tweet 11/9/2017

Global DMC Partners, the largest global network of Destination Management Companies (DMCs), announces that five Destination Management Companies (DMCs) have been selected to join the exclusive partnership to serve five destinations across three continents. After an extensive vetting process, new partnerships were forged with Colombian Journeys (Colombia), Delfino Tours (Venezuela), Event Masters (Belgium), Jamaica Tours Ltd. (Jamaica), and Scout Local (Atlanta, GA). Current Global DMC Partners member, Equilibrium Events, recently expanded and opened new DMC operations in the Cayman Islands to meet increasing demand in the Caribbean.



President of Global DMC Partners, Catherine Chaulet states, “Our promise is to always deliver one-of-a-kind experiences under a singular standard of excellence. As the industry leader and the most widespread network of DMCs around the world, we remain focused on forming partnerships with only the most reputable and creative DMCs.”



Global DMC Partners assesses each prospective DMC based on strict criteria to ensure the network is comprised of elite DMCs with the greatest local connections, creative expertise, and proven financial stability. While these destinations have been accessible to Global DMC Partners clients before now, demand increase urged Global DMC Partners to review the DMCs for full-time partnership.



“Our continued growth through new DMC partnerships is a direct response to client demand for more options – and unique possibilities – for their meeting and incentives. Atlanta, Belgium, Cayman Islands, Colombia, Jamaica and Venezuela each have their own attractive qualities as destinations, so we are thrilled to officially announce that we have the best DMC Partners in these markets to service our clients,” says Chaulet.



Throughout their membership, the network’s Global Standardization Program and ongoing client evaluations help each DMC maintain the highest quality in service levels. In addition, Global DMC Partners ensures that their members have access to continued education and best practice-sharing through four organized meetings per year, including their annual Peer Exchange.



Chaulet added, “Welcoming these extraordinary DMCs to our Partnership has made 2017 a milestone year for Global DMC Partners, and we look forward to expanding our global reach even further in 2018 and beyond.”



Global DMC Partners will be exhibiting at stand #K15 at ibtm world in Barcelona, Spain from November 28-30. Attendees are encouraged to schedule a meeting or visit their booth to learn more about Global DMC Partners and their worldwide portfolio of meeting and incentive destinations.





About Global DMC Partners

Global DMC Partners is the largest global network of independent destination management companies (DMCs) and sales advisors offering meeting professionals one worldwide solution for total event success. The network has exclusive partnerships with more than 65 DMCs that represent over 500 destinations around the globe. Each DMC provides an unparalleled level of creativity and commitment to clients by promising to deliver one-of-a-kind programs under a singular standard of excellence. Thanks to a global team with decades of experience and a passion for the industry, clients can centralize everything from DMC communication to DMC spend through one dedicated Global DMC Sales Advisor. For more information, including a complete listing of destinations in the Global DMC Partners network, please visit us online at





Contact:

erinr@globaldmcpartners.com









