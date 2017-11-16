trending Sponsored Content

New Products

APG Exhibits Introduces 8ft Pop Up Display Kit with Monitor

Tweet 11/16/2017

The perfect addition for trade shows and promotional events, our 8ft Pop Up Display Kit with Monitor is very effective in positioning and screening your product in action and a pop up display is a portable display that sets up in minutes! Creating buzz and interaction between you and your client will make your exhibit the hit of the show and APG Exhibits wants to help you get there.



With a 8ft Pop Up Media Display you can display a continuing collection of images, showcase a DVD or Blu-ray, even have an interactive presentation to really entice and wow your customers. We live in a digital age and people crave interaction, video and movement. Make over your promotional message and turn it into a winning, interactive presentation with APG’s OneFabric 8 ft Straight Pop Up Display w. Monitor Mount.



As mentioned a 8ft pop up display kit sets up in minutes! They are a cutting-edge, cost-efficient way to provide a stunning focal point for your event or trade show booth area. Graphics are printed on a wrinkle resistant fabric lined with Velcro that allows the unit to stay fully assembled even during storage, which has resulted in one of the quickest-to-set-up display kits ever manufactured. This 3×3 unit is sized at approximately 92″W x 89″H x 28″D. We’ve added a Standroid with this kit to display your company message on a monitor. Best of all, our low price guarantee ensures that, when you shop APG Exhibits, you’re getting the best value possible for your money. Find a lower price on a comparable product and we’ll match it.



The 8 ft Straight Pop Up Display w. Monitor Mount Includes: Lightweight 3×3 straight anodized silver frame

Front Graphic with endcaps

Standroid No Header

2 CA900 Shipping Case 1 with all-black conversion skin, and one Dye-Sub

2 Ultra-Bright LED lights



For more information go to





Contact:

salessupport@apgexhibits.com









