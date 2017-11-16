trending Sponsored Content

Ken Wolf Joins Skyline Displays of Orange County as Senior Exhibit Consultant

Tweet 11/16/2017

Ken Wolf, formerly a Senior Exhibit Consultant with Skyline Exhibits of Los Angeles, has joined Skyline Displays of Orange County in the same capacity, it was announced by John Funk, President of Skyline OC.



Wolf’s career with Skyline spans over three decades, from the very inception of the company in Burnsville, MN. Over the years he has worked with hundreds of companies in Southern California, as well as the high tech community in the Bay Area (when employed at Skyline Bay Area). Prior to his tenure with the Bay Area and Los Angeles offices, Wolf was actually the original Skyline dealer/owner in Orange County, starting that business in 1986, and then selling the dealership in 1995 to the current dealer/owner, John Funk.



“I am really excited to have Ken back with us after all these years,” said Funk. “He knows trade shows and Skyline as well as anyone and he will be able to offer great advice and expertise to the exhibiting companies that we serve.”





About Skyline Displays of Orange County

Skyline Displays of Orange County is a full service trade show provider of exhibits, graphics and services, serving Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. For more information go to





Contact:

johnf@skylineoc.com









