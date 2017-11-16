|
|
|
|
|
Awards, Venues & Destinations
Darwin Convention Centre Wins NT Brolga Award for Best Business Events Venue
11/16/2017
The Darwin Convention Centre won the Business Event Venues category for the 2017 Brolga Northern Territory Tourism Awards, the highest accolade in the Northern Territory tourism industry.
The awards ceremony took place on Saturday 11 November in Alice Springs, where the industry's leading tourism businesses and individuals were competing for recognition across 27 categories.
The Business Event Venue category was judged on business strategies and outcomes, contribution to the tourism industry, customer service standards, sustainability and innovation. The judging panel comprises a cross section of industry experts, selected for their knowledge and experience.
“Our passion is always to showcase the Darwin Convention Centre as a modern, world-class venue with outstanding dining experiences and exceptional service” says Darwin Convention Centre General Manager Janet Hamilton.
“I want to particularly thank the talented and enthusiastic team at the Centre for their constant commitment to excellence in customer service and always trying to exceed client expectations” Hamilton said.
One of the highlights in the award submission was that the Darwin Convention Centre received certification for ISO 22000, which ensures the Centre delivers the highest standard of food safety to its delegates. The Centre is the only hospitality venue in the Northern Territory to receive this certification for food safety management, demonstrating its commitment to being a world-class venue.
The Darwin Convention Centre also introduced more targeted marketing strategies to effectively reach national and international clients and installed a new LED external lighting system that can project 16 million different colours across the Centre.
Beyond boosting business tourism, the Darwin Convention Centre is also a catalyst for innovation and economic growth in the Northern Territory. The Centre draws industry leaders, innovators, scientists and academics nationally and internationally to come and exchange knowledge and ideas in Australia's strategically located northern most capital city.
The Darwin Convention Centre is now a finalist in the 2018 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards – the industry’s most prestigious event of the year, which will be hosted in Perth in February.
For further information contact Kate Hopper, Marketing Manager, at T: (08) 8923 9014 or khopper@darwinconvention.com.au, or visit www.darwinconvention.com.au.
khopper@darwinconvention.com.au
|
|
|
|