Company News, New Products
Attendify Releases Attendify Audiences Data Management Platform for the Event Industry
11/16/2017
Attendify, the leading provider of self-service event apps and lead retrieval solutions, has released Attendify Audiences, the first ever data management platform for the event industry. Attendify Audiences enables marketers who produce live events to turn their data into a powerful asset, leveraging it to personalize marketing campaigns and deliver positive event ROI. The platform allows marketers to collect data from multiple sources, filter and segment, and integrate it with the marketing tools they already use for hyper-personalized campaigns.
Despite an abundance of available technology to help organizers manage and run their events, the event industry as a whole has been slow to capitalize on the data opportunity that has transformed nearly every other area of marketing—making measuring ROI difficult. A recent Event Marketer Magazine study found that “three out of four event professionals feel their organization is missing out on marketing opportunities by not integrating a wider range of attendee data to build out and use attendee profiles." Attendify Audiences helps marketers do just that, connecting the dots between collecting data, and actually using it to drive revenue.
“The data coming out of mobile event apps is the richest engagement data available to a marketer or event planner, but until now, the event industry hasn’t been able to close the loop between collecting that data and actually using it in a profitable way,” said Michael Balyasny, CEO and Founder of Attendify. “Attendify Audiences finally unlocks the power of data for the event industry.”
Tapping into six years of data from more than 9000 events and 3.2M attendees, Attendify Audiences empowers marketers to utilize event data throughout the entire marketing lifecycle:
Real-Time Data Collection From Mobile Event App
Attendify Audiences seamlessly pulls from mobile event apps, registration tools, and other systems to collect an astounding amount of attendee engagement data.
Audience Filtering and Segmentation
Attendify Audiences adds sophisticated filtering and segmenting capabilities to event data, drilling down by virtually any data point, and organizing audiences by anything from specific job titles and events attended, to session ratings and more. This provides deep insight into every attendee interaction, and the ability to identify influencers who can attract others and grow future events.
Seamless Integration and Personalization
Attendify Audiences offers integration with leading marketing systems like Marketo, MailChimp, and Salesforce.com to build specific audiences to target, ensuring an extremely individualized approach. According to a study by Experian, personalized emails deliver 6X higher transaction rates. Now, marketers can use the event data they’re already capturing and connect that with the marketing tools they’re already using to personalize outreach like never before.
“Attendify has helped clients like American Planning Association and MEEA build sleek, engaging event apps that not only boost engagement, but also manage feedback and measure ROI,” said Keith Johnston, Managing Partner at Plannerwire.net, a conference management tech firm and longtime Attendify customer. “We’re looking forward to helping them take their events to the next level by harnessing the power of event data with Attendify Audiences.”
Pricing for Attendify Audiences starts at $250/month and is based on number of contacts and other factors, like integrations needed. Attendify Audiences is for marketers and event organizers who plan five events or more per year. To view a demo for Attendify Audiences or speak with CEO Michael Balyasny, please contact Rachel Jermansky at (609) 279-0050 x119 or rachel@resoundmarketing.com.
About Attendify
Attendify is the only event technology company that helps event planners build deeper relationships at conferences, trade shows, exhibitions, corporate meetings and other events. Attendify makes it quick and easy to create, manage and update event apps, get real-time feedback and analytics, and demonstrate event success and show ROI. Attendify helps companies like Google, Bloomberg, AstraZeneca, Sage, Phillips, Autodesk, and AOL create differentiating mobile experiences for their events. The company also offers the first-ever data management platform for the event industry, empowering event organizers and marketers to harness their event data to improve marketing outcomes and event ROI. For more information or to get started building your app visit www.attendify.com.
Contact:
rachel@resoundmarketing.com
