|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Company News
PSFK Forecast: 2018 will be the Year of Experiential Shows & Events
Dimension Craft, Inc., Didgebridge LLC Delivers Digital Product Catalog to Mizuho America Inc. at CNS Annual Meeting 2017 Venues & Destinations
SMG Dominates Venues Today 2017 Hall of Headlines Awards with 53% of the Nominations New Products
Florida Robotics Debuts FoneBot Promotional Robot EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitor Media Group Partners with ITN International to Bring Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions to EXHIBITORLIVE Company News
PG Exhibits Adds Four New Employees Company News
Connect Space Provides Integrated Cloud-based Technology for the World's Largest Auto Show People
nParallel Hires John Paavola to Manage Company-wide Technology Innovation
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
ChickTech Selects Hubb as Content Management Platform for the 2018 ACT-W National Conference
11/16/2017
Event technology startup Hubb today announced a partnership with ChickTech to provide its event content management solution for ChickTech's 2018 ACT-W National Conference. Hubb's software will give ChickTech a single location to collect, manage, and market the abstracts, speakers, and sponsors for their conference, saving them two-thirds of the time they would normally spend on those types of tasks, and allowing them to get the event to market 29 percent faster.
We're big believers in ChickTech's mission and huge fans of their work," said Allie Magyar, CEO of Hubb. "As the founder of a technology startup, I know firsthand the value of pursuing a technology-based career. I was honored to speak at ACT-W Portland's 2017 Conference and I couldn't be happier that Hubb software will be supporting ChickTech in producing what will be an incredible and important event."
Recognized as one of the leading providers of event content management technology, Hubb creates a "single source of truth" for event organizers to store and edit event content, such as speaking session information and sponsorship details. From this central point, event managers can make updates to event content that are automatically published across every source of event information (such as a website, mobile app or digital signage). Hubb also automates reminders to speakers to submit their information and session graders to evaluate submissions, and allows event managers to control who on their team can access session data at any time. With less time needed to manually manage content, organizers can focus on thinking strategically about their events and create a better event experience for their attendees. Hubb works with customers such as Microsoft, Tableau, BIO, Red Hat and Intel to help their in-house event teams oversee the programs for their major conferences and meetings.
ChickTech was founded in Portland, OR in 2011 and has held ACT-W conferences in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Bay Area, Boston, Austin, and New York. Their first national conference, the 2018 ACT-W National Conference, will be held April 11-13th, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ and will bring more than 2,500 influential leaders and professionals together for speaking sessions, formal training workshops, one-on-one coaching, and a career fair.
About Hubb
Hubb brings order to the chaos of content management for meetings and conferences. Our flagship cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing of all event content from speakers to sessions to sponsors. Hubb is a platform that allows you to administer calls for papers, abstract grading, session and speaker management, and content marketing. The software scales to the needs of events of all sizes, and it integrates easily with other event technologies. Founded by veteran event management professionals, Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit www.hubb.me.
About ChickTech
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, ChickTech was founded in 2011 to engage women of all ages in the technology industry while working to create a better technology culture for all. ChickTech builds communities, empower participants to see themselves as technologists and leaders, and works one-on-one with companies to help build a more inclusive workforce. For more information please visit www.chicktech.org.
Contact:
smelville@pressrelease-mail.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|