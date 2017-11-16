trending Sponsored Content

ChickTech Selects Hubb as Content Management Platform for the 2018 ACT-W National Conference

Tweet 11/16/2017

Event technology startup Hubb today announced a partnership with ChickTech to provide its event content management solution for ChickTech's 2018 ACT-W National Conference. Hubb's software will give ChickTech a single location to collect, manage, and market the abstracts, speakers, and sponsors for their conference, saving them two-thirds of the time they would normally spend on those types of tasks, and allowing them to get the event to market 29 percent faster.



We're big believers in ChickTech's mission and huge fans of their work," said Allie Magyar, CEO of Hubb. "As the founder of a technology startup, I know firsthand the value of pursuing a technology-based career. I was honored to speak at ACT-W Portland's 2017 Conference and I couldn't be happier that Hubb software will be supporting ChickTech in producing what will be an incredible and important event."



Recognized as one of the leading providers of event content management technology, Hubb creates a "single source of truth" for event organizers to store and edit event content, such as speaking session information and sponsorship details. From this central point, event managers can make updates to event content that are automatically published across every source of event information (such as a website, mobile app or digital signage). Hubb also automates reminders to speakers to submit their information and session graders to evaluate submissions, and allows event managers to control who on their team can access session data at any time. With less time needed to manually manage content, organizers can focus on thinking strategically about their events and create a better event experience for their attendees. Hubb works with customers such as Microsoft, Tableau, BIO, Red Hat and Intel to help their in-house event teams oversee the programs for their major conferences and meetings.



ChickTech was founded in Portland, OR in 2011 and has held ACT-W conferences in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Bay Area, Boston, Austin, and New York. Their first national conference, the 2018 ACT-W National Conference, will be held April 11-13th, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ and will bring more than 2,500 influential leaders and professionals together for speaking sessions, formal training workshops, one-on-one coaching, and a career fair.





About Hubb

Hubb brings order to the chaos of content management for meetings and conferences. Our flagship cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing of all event content from speakers to sessions to sponsors. Hubb is a platform that allows you to administer calls for papers, abstract grading, session and speaker management, and content marketing. The software scales to the needs of events of all sizes, and it integrates easily with other event technologies. Founded by veteran event management professionals, Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit



About ChickTech

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, ChickTech was founded in 2011 to engage women of all ages in the technology industry while working to create a better technology culture for all. ChickTech builds communities, empower participants to see themselves as technologists and leaders, and works one-on-one with companies to help build a more inclusive workforce. For more information please visit





Contact:

smelville@pressrelease-mail.com









