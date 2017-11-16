|
|
|
|
|
Awards
ITA Group Creative Team Earns 28 MarCom Awards
11/16/2017
The creative team of ITA Group, Communication Solutions Group, has been awarded 28 MarCom Awards in the 2017 competition.
The MarCom Awards—an international competition that recognizes top-tier achievement in the fields of concept, writing and design of print, video, audio and web materials—yields more than 6,000 entries per year from individuals, media conglomerates and Fortune 50 companies.
These awards, given out by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), honor excellence and creativity in marketing and communication. Entries are judged based on quality, creativity and resourcefulness.
The 28 awards earned by ITA Group this year represent an increase of five over last year’s competition.
ITA Group expands upon 50+ years of experience to help clients inspire and motivate their team members through creative communications, according to Maura McCarthy, Vice President of Communication Solutions at ITA Group.
McCarthy said, “I’m very pleased with the recognition and honor of the high level of creativity across all of our communication teams. The impact we’re making for our clients through our experiential events, incentive programs and culture transformation is truly outstanding. Today, we are finding the need to bring inspiration, alignment and motivation to employees and channel partners more often than ever.”
She concluded, “Our growth in experiential events and culture transformation has provided several opportunities to demonstrate the value of strategic and creatively driven communication plans. We are proud to be recognized by the industry for consistently showcasing excellent creative and providing our clients with the results they expect.”
About ITA Group
ITA Group creates and manages incentives, events and recognition programs that align and motivate people. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, ITA Group has operations in every region of the United States. For more information go to www.itagroup.com.
Contact:
abell@30-ink.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|