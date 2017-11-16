trending Sponsored Content

People

Derse Announces Four Key Leadership Positions

11/16/2017

Derse, the complete face-to-face marketing company, is pleased to announce the addition of four critical leadership positions. The roles are due to company growth initiatives and are focused on moving Derse forward through standout creative and sales and marketing strategy that yields revenue. They include: Todd Sussman, currently Derse Executive Creative Director, has been promoted to Vice President of Creative

Russ Fowler, currently Derse Executive Creative Director, has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing Environments

Dan Loaskie joins Derse as Divisional Vice President, Dallas

Julia Haas also joins Derse as Marketing Director “We continue to focus on the team of the future and positioning Derse for long-term growth,” said Brett Haney, President, Derse. “These four positions are huge talents that we’re proud and excited to bring on board. Through a mix of promoting talent within and bringing in fresh faces and perspectives, Derse is poised to move forward.”



Todd Sussman, Vice President of Creative, will be responsible for leading Derse’s creative department. The role includes driving the creative vision for Derse, their clients and the business responsibilities and personnel leadership of the department. Sussman has 20 years of 3D design experience and joined Derse in July 2012.



Russ Fowler, Vice President of Marketing Environments, will lead a renewed focus to grow our marketing environments business. With over 23 years at Derse, a vast creative portfolio that includes multiple standout marketing environments, and his reputation and industry relationships such as his board position on the Associated Briefing Program Managers (ABPM), Fowler is positioned to grow Derse’s Marketing Environments business.



Dan Loaskie, Divisional Vice President, Dallas, will lead the division’s sales, production and operation efforts. Loaskie joins Derse from Czarnowski, where he worked there for over a decade in a sales and account leadership capacity on some of their largest auto clients.





Julia Haas, Marketing Director, will manage the marketing team and focus on advancing the progress of Derse’s content marketing initiative. Haas will also oversee the department’s new business development and internal communications work. She joins Derse from Bader Rutter, a Milwaukee-based marketing agency. Julia also spent ten years in corporate consumer retail at Kohl’s Department Stores, where she managed digital planning and social media marketing initiatives.





About Derse

Derse is the complete face-to-face marketing agency and exhibit builder with more than 465 employees and six full-service divisions. Ranked in Advertising Age’s World’s Largest Agency Companies and Top 10 Experiential/Event Marketing Agency lists and named as a B2B Top Shop by Chief Marketer, Derse brings a Smarter Wins approach to exhibits, events and environments for client programs in more than 50 countries. Experience Derse at





Contact:

jhaas@derse.com











