Company News
SAMPE Signs 3-year Contract With Convention Data Services
11/16/2017
SAMPE, the Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as its new trusted registration partner. The three-year contract calls for CDS to provide full-service registration, lead retrieval management and integrations, including both membership and housing, for their annual event. The SAMPE Conference and Exhibition brings together leading companies, engineers, scientists and professionals from throughout the advanced materials and processes industry. The next event will be held May 21 – 24, 2018 in Long Beach, CA.
"As SAMPE has grown, so has the need for a registration system that offers more reporting options, segmented communications and a mobile responsive platform. CDS delivered on all three,” said Rosemary Loggia, Director of Conferences and Exhibits, SAMPE.
“We are so pleased to begin this new partnership with SAMPE. CDS’ advanced technology and data solutions will offer an enhanced experience for SAMPE’s attendees and exhibitors, as well as added value for their event management. Our dedicated CDS team is committed to providing world-class customer support throughout their entire event cycle,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.
About Convention Data Services – CDS
Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at www.cdsreg.com.
About SAMPE
The Society for the Advancement of Material and Process Engineering (SAMPE®) is a global professional member society that provides enhanced educational opportunities, by delivering information on new and advanced materials and processing technology. SAMPE provides growth and educational opportunities via conferences, exhibitions, technical forums and publications. As the only technical society encompassing all fields of endeavor in materials and processes, SAMPE provides a unique and valuable forum for scientists, engineers, and academicians. SAMPE North America is a regional subsidiary of SAMPE that serves Canada, Mexico and the United States. Learn more at www.nasampe.org.
Contact:
vickie@silverlevinson.com
