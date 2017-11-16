trending Sponsored Content

Company News, International

Czarnowski Expands with Shanghai Office

11/16/2017

Czarnowski, a full-service exhibit and event marketing company, recently opened an office in Shanghai. The Shanghai office is Czarnowski’s first in China and 24th worldwide.



“Our new Shanghai office will allow us to better serve our China-based customers as well as our United States and European customers as they increase their exhibiting activity in China,” said Bob DeFacci, global managing director for Czarnowski. “We will leverage local knowledge, experience and a reliable partner network to offer innovative strategy and design services to customers in this important and growing market.”



The Shanghai office offers project management, engineering, fabrication and on-site labor services to customers across industries, including automotive, consumer products, defense and aerospace.



“As a global leader in the exhibit and event marketing industry, moving into China is a natural next step for our company,” said KC Nagle, executive vice president of Czarnowski. “We are excited to bring our decades of experience helping customers develop creative and successful exhibiting strategies to China.”



Czarnowski Shanghai is led by Arlene Zhang, an account manager at Czarnowski. The office is located at 555 Dongchuan Road, Building #6, Room 04, 1/F.





