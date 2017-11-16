trending Sponsored Content

UNICEO Announces its 2018 European Congress

Tweet 11/16/2017

UNICEO® announces its 2018 European Congress will take place in Budapest on 28-29 June.



At Kempinski Corvinus Hotel, members of the association from more than 20 countries will come together and focus on the congress theme, "Leading Events to the Future". The event aims to strengthen the positioning of UNICEO members as key players in the communication strategy and business development of their companies.



During the event, UNICEO members and their peers will have the opportunity to discuss their day-to-day issues and the best practices to be implemented to optimize the effectiveness of their events and prepare to successfully tackle the challenges of the sector in a world where how people meet and interconnect is continually changing.



The conferences and debates will specifically focus on three major elements: technological innovations and digital, the performance measurement indicators (KPIs) that help evaluate Return on Investment (ROI) and the keys to motivating and engaging participants.



Debora Piovesan, Vice President of the Association, says, "Our first International Congress is marked by the leadership and collective intelligence needed to calmly address changes in our industry; technological developments and innovations, especially in the field of artificial intelligence and augmented reality promise us important changes. Our Congress will therefore be an excellent opportunity for our Members to find out more about innovations, to strengthen their knowledge and to share best practices with peers. Their companies will therefore be able to continue to benefit from the best event communication strategies. UNICEO Congress is organized in partnership with key players in business and event tourism, international organizations and UNICEO partners.





UNICEO CONGRESS

UNICEO Congress is a highly targeted, invitation only congress that brings together UNICEO Members and peers (responsible for corporate events in major companies and associations), leading experts and congress partners. Attendees share and interact to broaden their knowledge on event trends and tools, find inspiration and new ideas, discuss the future of events and strengthen their network in a warm working atmosphere that facilitates interactions.



The programme is made up of training sessions based on learning through the exchange of experience, business meetings with innovative formats that boost communication and networking activities to enhance interaction among participants. The Congress is open to senior decision-makers and influencers involved in the strategic planning and organization of corporate events in large companies, associations and institutions.



UNICEO®

UNICEO® (United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers) is the only international non-profit association bringing together, on a global exchange platform, senior decision-makers responsible for planning and organizing events in leading companies internationally.



UNICEO® offers its members the opportunity to make the most of collective intelligence and to adapt to a constantly changing business environment within a global network. It is also a place of reflection on the practices and development of Members' roles, and their present and future challenges. UNICEO® Members meet together to improve their events, broaden their network and energize their careers by sharing experiences, best practices and exchanging on common issues. For further information go to





Contact:

info@uniceo.org









