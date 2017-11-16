trending Sponsored Content

People

AMR International Appoints Adam Wendelboe as Head of Analytics

Tweet 11/16/2017

Global strategy consultancy AMR International has appointed Adam Wendelboe to lead its growing Analytics team. He joins the AMR Executive Board and will focus on enhancing the use of analytics across strategy, operations, and M&A.



With more than 15 years' experience, Adam is a corporate strategist with deep knowledge of modelling and analytics across technology, information, and media industries.



Most recently, Adam was Head of Business Analytics for KPMG Boxwood in the UK. He joined the big four firm in 2015 with their acquisition of Boxwood consulting. During this time Adam created and led the Analytics team. Prior to KPMG, he held multiple strategy positions at Thomson Reuters in its Boston, New York and London offices.



Adam said, “AMR has an impressive reputation for consistently delivering value and driving transformation across its three specialist sectors: Technology, Information and Events. I’m thrilled to be at AMR, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success.”



Executive Chairman of AMR International, Denzil Rankine said, “Adam is a welcome addition to the AMR team and our Executive Board. His appointment is part of AMR’s ongoing commitment to provide the data and analytical expertise that creates value for our clients.



“We have clients sitting on large amounts of data but in many cases, they struggle to obtain a strategic or even operational benefit. Our role is to help business leaders better understand this data, so they can use it in a way that will improve their business decision-making and how they operate.”



Adam added, “One of AMR’s strengths is its understanding that the key to harnessing the power of analytics within an organisation is to combine data, analytical capability and strategic vision. Only then can companies effectively gain competitive advantage.”



