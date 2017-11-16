trending Sponsored Content

Peerless-AV Announces Stephanie Frey as Director of Marketing Communications

Tweet 11/16/2017

Peerless-AV®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of the highest quality audio and video solutions and accessories, today announced the appointment of its new Director of Marketing Communications, Stephanie Frey.



In this role, Frey will lead and direct the global Marketing Communications team. She will be responsible for determining and implementing the optimal mix for advertising, digital marketing, public relations, tradeshows, social media, and other communications programs. Frey will also be working closely with a team of professional managers, project managers, and designers to position and build product and overall Peerless-AV brand awareness.



“We are excited to welcome Stephanie Frey to the Peerless-AV team,” said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Peerless-AV. “With her strong expertise and background in new product launches, brand building, and multichannel marketing strategy, we know Stephanie will play a key role in further expanding Peerless-AV’s global presence. We look forward to the new fresh ideas she will bring to our MarComm team and initiatives.”



Frey has more than 14 years of experience in both B2B and B2C marketing, including global marketing communication, brand management, marketing strategy and execution, product marketing, and digital marketing initiatives. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Northern Illinois University.



“From my first meeting with the Peerless-AV team, I knew this was the perfect next step in my career,” said Stephanie Frey, Director of Marketing Communications, Peerless-AV. “I am thrilled to join such a creative and innovative team focused on growing Peerless-AV’s presence as a leader in the AV industry.”





