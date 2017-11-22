trending Sponsored Content

Radius Display Products Announces New Accessories for Pipe & Drape 2.0

Tweet 11/22/2017

Radius Display Products is a 40 year veteran in the Pipe and Drape industry, known for their award winning service, and the ability to provide products that not only provide solutions, but measurable value and cost-saving returns on hardware investments for their clients.



Pipe and Drape is arguably the bane of most event professionals… a necessary evil, but Radius Display Products reminds us that the ultimate answer to all those problems is already here and continuing to evolve. Get re-acquainted with Pipe & Drape 2.0™. When initially launched, Radius Display Products, the sole authorized distributor of the product created by Versatop Support Systems LLC, showcased this ground-breaking new product, and it took the market by storm.



Even now a few years older, it’s still as revolutionary as ever. Sure, there have been knockoff attempts that solved the “damaged slot problem”, but they offer no solutions to the other issues with traditional pipe and drape, nor introduce anything “new”, which is why the real power of the Crown™ & Ballcap™ system still remains unchallenged. Not only are the issues with the uprights resolved, but the problems with the drape support crossbars are also resolved. Snagged and torn drapes, broken and dangerous bent and mangled metal hooks are a thing of the past. Competitors may boast of less expensive alternatives, but fixing half the problem for half the cost is hardly an argument.



Not only does Pipe & Drape 2.0 fix the whole problem, it expands the possibilities of traditional pipe and drape. One of the major strengths driving widespread praise and continued adoption of the product is the power of its versatility, its accessory offerings and labor cost-savings. Simply put, Pipe & Drape 2.0 allows crews to do things that simply could never be done with the old hook and slot type product, or with “new” knockoff products.



Geoffrey Duncan, Director of Sales & Marketing for Radius Display Products has this to say, “What amazes people the most, are the ever growing list of accessories that interface with the system. There are accessories that allow you to mount Exit signage, LED lights, position crossbars at any height or direction, mount LED monitors, projection screens, fly double and triple drape lines with a single set of uprights and even clamp mount Crowns that interface with aluminum truss systems, and more! People watch the demonstrations, their jaws drop, and they instantly see the true value and innovation. They begin to see pipe & drape in an entirely new light and are amazed. The product even has wall mounted Crowns that allow you to do these things with NO uprights at all! There are accessories to interface the older hook and slot type pieces with the new system to allow you to upgrade over time or simply rent additional hardware as needed to work with your own 2.0 items, I’ve been working with the product for three years and I’m still wowed every day!”



New accessories this year include a cable management attachment to route A/V cables across the top of the drape line instead of causing tripping hazards under carpets, an Anti-roll clip to stop banners from rolling forwards at awkward angles, and a column strap to deal with concrete pillars in the path of drape lines. All accessories are backward compatible, making this the last upgrade ever needed. The ingenious design allows for a much wider range of motion allowing a single person to install a drape line of up to 16’ high without a ladder, cutting installation and set-up time and costs in half. Special slot technology allows the drape support to “pop-out” when that extended range of motion is exceeded helping to prevent a falling drape line domino effect.



The patented Crowns and Ballcaps are made from a super strong fiber infused nylon compound for maximum wear resistance and shape retention.



Radius Display Products continues to be one of the very few and largest authorized dealers for this amazing product, selling it as new pre-installed components, or as a retrofit/repair option for existing inventories. Sizes and adapter collars are available for most industry standard pipe diameters. Crowns and Ballcaps come in standard black, or with sufficient quantities can be ordered in any PMS color making inventory control a snap.



More info on the Pipe & Drape 2.0™ system and accessories can be found at





About Radius Display Products

Radius Display Products was founded in 1977 and pioneered printing photographic images on fabric for the tradeshow industry. They manufacture and sell a wide variety of Pipe & Drape, Pipe & Drape 2.0, draperies, scenic panels, back walls, Pop-up displays, banners, banner stands, table covers, table skirting, stage skirting, trashcan covers, cart skirts, and more! Call them to experience the ultimate in service, commitment and integrity. Radius Display Products, “where friendly expertise is always on display™” For more information go to





Contact:

Geoffrey@radiusdp.com











