Awards

Imprint Group Named Best DMC in Southwest Region in Inaugural Stella Awards

Tweet 11/22/2017

Imprint Group, formerly AXS, was honored to be named as the “Best DMC” in Southwest region in the first Annual Stella Awards.



The Stella Awards, sponsored by the Northstar Meetings Group, is meant to “recognize suppliers that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meetings and events worldwide.” Winners were chosen by a panel of expert judges from the event industry. Northstar Meetings Group Senior VP and Chief Content Director Lori Cioffi said, “Ultimately, the winners are our picks for the best of the best. This program shines a light on the truly outstanding organizations in our industry.”



Imprint is proud to be named “the Best” among several other stand-out Colorado industry leaders – The Broadmoor, Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center; and the Hyatt Regency Colorado Convention Center.



“We are humbled by this recognition,” said Nicole Marsh, Imprint Group Partner, “The Stella Awards is about peers recognizing the work of fellow peers, so this award is particularly meaningful. We pride ourselves on putting innovation and exceptional customer service first in our day-to-day work and we are grateful to be recognized for that effort by Northstar Meetings Group with this inaugural Stella Award.”



Imprint Group is a full-service event transformation company with meeting and event experts in various disciplines to provide the ever-powerful value add to any project. Clients recognize the Imprint Group difference through our high standard of professionalism and service, ensuring a consistent and flawless meeting and event experience, every time. Services provided by Imprint Group include: Branding & Design

Destination Management

Live Music & Entertainment

Production Services

Teambuilding

Tours & Attractions Visit





Contact:

info@imprintgroup.com









