Company News, People
Three Employees at SourceOne Events Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries
11/22/2017
Three SourceOne Events employees recently celebrated ten-year and eleven-year anniversaries. Ruthi Eckert, VP of Sales, has been a life long event professional and celebrated her tenth year anniversary. Bill Thorsen, Trailer Tracker Operator, and Jay Oquendo, Receiving Manager, have been with SourceOne Events for over eleven years now.
“We couldn’t have had the success we’ve had over the past eleven years without these three,” explains Mike Bojesen, President. “Their abilities and industry experience is crucial to our operations, and I couldn’t imagine doing it without them.”
Eckert, Thorsen and Oquendo are important members of SourceOne Events’ team, as they all hold vital roles that amount to the success of the company. Eckert works with new and existing accounts at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center Hotel. Prior to joining SourceOne Events, Eckert held positions at Kitzing, Inc., 3D Exhibits and MC2 Chicago.
“I am looking forward to the next ten years at SourceOne,” said Eckert. “The momentum we are experiencing right now will bring bigger and better opportunities in the future.”
Bill Thorsen works within the transportation division of SourceOne Events and has been with company since it’s beginning. Thorsen has held several different roles over the past eleven years including truck driver, warehouse laborer and rental management. Prior to joining SourceOne Events, Bill held positions with Amco Engineering.
“SourceOne is a company that values its employees as much as the relationships with its clients, and I feel lucky to work here,” Thorsen said. “The synergy between us is second to none and that’ why we are a leader in the industry.”
Jay Oquendo is the Receiving Manager at SourceOne Events and in that capacity is responsible for all of the inbound shipments from clients and exhibitors. He joined SourceOne Events in 2005, initially working within the exhibit services department.
“It’s been a great opportunity to work at SourceOne since the beginning, and to see the positive development of the company over the past eleven years. I look forward to another eleven!” said Oquendo.
For more information about SourceOne Events, go to www.sourceoneevents.com.
Contact:
garry@sourceoneevents.com
