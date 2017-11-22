trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

GES Invites Expo! Expo! Attendees to Relax and Refocus

11/22/2017

GES, a global full-service provider for live events, invites International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) Expo! Expo! attendees to visit the GES team in booth #1129 and experience a respite from the show floor. GES’ spa-themed environment entitled, “Relax. Refocus. We’ve Got This!” provides an opportunity for attendees to be pampered while learning how GES can provide solutions to their biggest challenges through measurement and insights, event technology, audio visual services and global solutions.



Whether planning global exhibitions or a hotel show, GES is the leader in full-service experiential solutions that provide peace-of-mind to show organizers, allowing them to focus on their broader business objectives.



“Planning an exhibition is stressful with expectations of perfection, a show-stopping performance, and impressive results,” said GES Chief Sales Officer, Jeff Quade. “GES offers the most comprehensive portfolio of services combined with a team committed to smart solutions and meaningful results. At Expo! Expo! we’re helping exhibition organizers take a moment for themselves - to relax and unwind. Our team will help visitors refocus on their most pressing needs, and from there we can show them how GES’ full-service capabilities solve their event challenges. When working with GES, clients understand they are not alone. ‘We’ve Got This!’”



Attendees who visit GES and snap a photo showing how GES helped them relax or made them say “WOW” during one or more of the activations on Tuesday and Wednesday - education session sponsorship, within the booth experience, and Humanity Rocks - and post it to social media with the tag #GESWOW, have a chance to win one of two daily prizes or the grand prize giveaway. The grand prize is a WOW spa package including a $300 Spa Finders gift card and Swell bottle. In addition, each day of the expo, GES will give away a $50 gift card. The more attendees share socially throughout the week, the more chances they earn to win.



GES is proud to support IAEE and to be the official services and audio visual provider for Expo! Expo! 2017, and to be the title sponsor of the Expo! Expo! education sessions. GES’ Executive Vice President of Strategy, David Saef, is this year’s IAEE Outstanding Achievement in Marketing & Sales award recipient, and he is presenting



GES is also sponsoring the Young Professionals party, and is the founding sponsor of IAEE’s official party,



GES is honored that IAEE’s Art of the Show competition is recognizing





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a widerange of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Canadian International Auto Show. GES’ National Servicenter has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past nine years, and for the eighth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information visit





Contact:

DPage@ges.com











