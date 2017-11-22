|
Shows & Events
ICCA Announces Special Activities Within the Framework of World Meetings Forum 2018
11/22/2017
During the most recent edition of the ICCA Congress that took place in the city of Prague, Czech Republic from November 12 to 15, the association took the opportunity to announce part of the activities in which it will have an important participation during World Meetings Forum 2018 to be held in one of the most enigmatic sites in Mexico: Vidanta, Nuevo Vallarta.
Vidanta Experience, a Social Event and a Bidding Workshop will be some of the scenarios in which ICCA will be the protagonist during the realization of the sixth edition of the forum. Joanne Joham, CMP, CMM and Regional Director for North America said she was very happy to be a participant in this remarkable meeting where exponents and key players for the meetings industry come from all over the world, while contributing with the professional development of those who move and make possible the growth of the MICE industry.
It is worth mentioning that during the fifth edition held in July of this year, World Meetings Forum obtained from the hands of Martin Sirk, ICCA's Chief Executive Officer, the appointment as ICCA Supported Show 2018, so without a doubt the 2018 edition promises a totally disruptive encounter.
In addition to the mentioned activities, for the edition that will take place in Vidanta 2018, it is expected the participation of more than 130 qualified hosted buyers and close to 100 suppliers ready to show the best of their offer in one of the meetings in which they are also hoping to arrange the closure of more than 13, 000 businesses.
About World Meetings Forum
WORLD MEETINGS FORUM 2018 "Passion For Meetings", is a disruptive event that for the sixth consecutive year will bring up topics to discuss and current issues of momentum for the future of the MICE industry. We will have an exclusive educational program, dynamic networking spaces, and endless opportunities to foster the exchange of strategic knowledge and best practices. In addition, we will have a business appointments program, in which our qualified buyers will meet with suppliers, representing their different products and services, holding the IMEX - MPI - MCI Future Leaders Forum meeting, as well as workshop meetings with the main agencies organizing events.
For next year, World Meetings Forum proposes a different format that seeks to generate new experiences through the realization of two summits and as always our regular edition.
Contact:
press.wmf@wmforum.org
