Community Brands Selects Hubb as Content Management Platform for Inaugural Community Brands Conference

Tweet 11/30/2017

Event technology startup Hubb today announced that its software platform has been selected by Community Brands, a technology-driven company that delivers purpose-built solutions to leading associations and nonprofits, for its inaugural conference. Hubb's event content management solution will give Community Brands organizers a single location to collect, manage and market the abstracts, speakers and sponsors for its conference, saving two-thirds of the time normally spent on those types of tasks, and allowing the event to get to market 29 percent faster. The Community Brands tech user conference – 2018 Xperience – will be held May 6-9, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.



"Community Brands was born from the most respected and helpful technology companies for those working in the association, nonprofit and public sector," said Allie Magyar, CEO of Hubb. "Their first technology conference is a can't-miss event, and we couldn't be more excited they chose Hubb to be their event content management platform. We look forward to supporting them with what will be an incredible event."



"Hubb offers us a platform for the execution and enhancement of our new Community Brands tech user conference strategy," said Melea Guilbault, Vice President of Channels & Partners at Community Brands. "We expect to create a better experience for our users and partners that can only be achieved through delivering content at a faster rate with an easy-to-use CMS."



Recognized as one of the leading providers of event content management technology, Hubb creates a "single source of truth" for event organizers to store and edit event content, such as speaking session information and sponsorship details. From this central point, event managers can make updates to event content that are automatically published across every source of event information, such as a website, mobile app or digital signage. Hubb also automates reminders to speakers to submit their information and session graders to evaluate submissions, and allows event managers to control who on their team can access session data at any time. With less time needed to manually manage content, organizers can focus on thinking strategically about their events and create a better event experience for their attendees. Hubb works with customers, such as Microsoft, Tableau, Atlassian and Intel, to help their in-house event teams oversee the programs for their major conferences and meetings.



Community Brands was formed in April 2017 when market-leading technology companies Abila, Aptify, NimbleUser and YourMembership joined forces. The four companies, with a connected ecosystem of software and services, offer a portfolio of solutions designed for cause-orientated organizations, including associations, nonprofits and government entities. Their inaugural conference for association and nonprofit professionals and partners -- to be held at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort -- will provide users and attendees access to enhanced quality education, resources and networking opportunities.





About Hubb

Hubb brings order to the chaos of content management for meetings and conferences. Our flagship cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing of all event content from speakers to sessions to sponsors. Hubb is a platform that allows you to administer calls for papers, abstract grading, session and speaker management, and content marketing. The software scales to the needs of events of all sizes, and it integrates easily with other event technologies to ensure all content is consistent and up-to-date. Founded by veteran event management professionals, Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit



About Community Brands

Community Brands is a technology-driven company that delivers purpose-built solutions to more than 13,000 of the world's leading associations, nonprofits and government entities to help them thrive and succeed in today's fast-paced, evolving world. The company's focus on accelerating innovation and bringing to market modern technology solutions helps power social impact, effect positive change and create opportunity. With Community Brands software and services, organizations better engage their members, donors and volunteers; raise more money; effectively manage revenue; and provide professional development and insights to power their mission. For more information, visit





Contact:

smelville@pressrelease-mail.com









