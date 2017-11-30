|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Recognizes Five Companies for Excellence in Print Advertising Company News
Freeman Acquires Helios Interactive Venues & Destinations
Destination DC Anticipates a Year of Firsts in Convention Sales and Services New Products
Post Modern Launches Sonoqui Photo Sharing App for Event Planners People
EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush Shares How to Measure Value of Trade Shows in EXHIBITOR eTrak Webinars New Products
Pad Go Round Electronic Tablet Holder System Uniquely Combines Handle Grips and Multi-Mount System for Trade Show and Expo Exhibitors Company News
Global DMC Partners Solidifies Exclusive Partnerships with Five DMCs Company News
Conference Compass Wins Innovation Funding for Worldwide Knowledge Platform
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Onyx Unveils Industry-First Payments Solution for Groups, Meetings and Events
11/30/2017
Onyx CenterSource, the global leader in hotel commission payment, reconciliation and recovery services, today unveiled GroupPay, a comprehensive automated system to bring transparency, faster payments and easy billing reconciliation to the group, meetings and events market.
GroupPay, developed with active engagement from leading global industry partners, was designed to eliminate payment and commission disputes among meeting planners, hotels and group clients that result from inefficient, antiquated and often fragmented tracking systems.
“One of the biggest gaps in the hospitality ecosystem is the lack of a simple technological solution that connects meeting planners with hotels throughout the planning, booking and payment process,” said Onyx CenterSource CEO Mark Dubrow.
“Thanks to a visionary working group made up of leading hotel executives and meeting planners, we were able to identify the pain points in the tracking and payments process for groups and develop a system that meets the needs of everyone involved,” he said.
Onyx CenterSource launched a pilot of GroupPay this fall with one of the world’s leading hotel chains. The chain used the new tool to process contract, reservations and room occupancy data on thousands of bookings, enabling it to accurately calculate and process payments due to a leading meeting procurement supplier.
Onyx CenterSource plans to fully implement GroupPay with a leading hotelier in the Americas in early 2018.
“While many companies are focused on improving the booking experience, Onyx is the only company dedicated to improving the real-time reservations fulfillment and payment experience,” said Bill Nicholson, Onyx CenterSource chief product officer. “GroupPay provides real-time data to resolve and avoid payment disputes, which we believe will result in increased room fulfillment and enhanced trust between meeting planners and hotels.”
To learn more about how GroupPay can streamline meetings and events transactions, visit www.onyxcentersource.com/group-management.
About Onyx CenterSource
Onyx CenterSource is the world’s leading provider of commission payment processing, reconciliation and recovery services for hotels and travel distributors. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $1.2 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 60,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines. For more information go to www.onyxcentersource.com.
GroupPay is a trademark of Onyx CenterSource.
Contact:
jeri@rdrpr.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|