2Heads Wins Four Key Contracts

Tweet 11/30/2017

Having applied a commercial minded approach to understanding and responding to their clients’ business needs, brand experience agency 2Heads has won the following multi-year contracts:



Rolls-Royce has selected 2Heads to deliver its Global Exhibitions Design and Management Services program for three years. Following a competitive tender 2Heads are delighted to have been appointed as Rolls-Royce’s global agency. During the tender process, 2Heads were able to demonstrate how it will deliver a fantastic customer experience through its business strategy, creativity and global expertise. Going forwards, 2Heads are very excited to showcase the very latest in Rolls-Royce’s engineering expertise across its exhibition program.



Olivier Vallee, Managing Director at 2Heads, added: “We’re over the moon to be working with Rolls-Royce on their brand experiences across the next few years. Creativity and collaboration is at the heart of what we do and we’re delighted to bring our concepts to life with them.”



Airbus; Having successfully delivered key aviation trade shows across the last four years for Airbus, 2Heads were invited to pitch for further shows from 2017-2019. We were thrilled to be awarded a multi-year contract for HAI Heliexpo, the largest helicopter show in the world, the third contract awarded to 2Heads by Airbus this year. Our creative solution put the customer at the heart of the experience and provided a seamless storytelling journey around Airbus products and services.



This is the 3rd contract win with Airbus this year for 2Heads.



Hayley Smith, Senior Account Manager at 2Heads, added “This is an exciting win for us. We have been on a really exciting journey with Airbus over the past 4 years and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to grow their presence and bring our branded experience to life for HAI and their future events.”



Sony at MIPCOM; 2Heads have been working for Sony in their media, tv and film sector for the last ten years, delivering projects on Cannes beach and now in South Africa. After a competitive tender, we secured a new contract creating an environment that reflects their brand and philosophy.



Grass Valley; Following a period of acquisitions, the team from Grass Valley - having previously worked with 2Heads for many years - appointed us after a competitive tender to deliver their multi show program, with the mandate of creating the right broadcast industry environment at IBC Amsterdam. Our strategic and creative approach brought a unique dimension to their presence highlighting Grass Valley’s extensive range and knowledge within the Broadcast equipment sector.



Paul Godwin, Client Solutions Director at 2Heads, added “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Grass Valley at the IBC show. 2Heads presence at IBC goes back almost 30 years. Partnering once more with Grass Valley is a testament to our strategic evolution and approach, delivering creative solutions that remain relevant to our clients and their audiences.”





About 2Heads

2Heads is a brand experience agency. We fuel conversations and create meaningful experiences worldwide. We work across brand strategy and experience design, exhibits and branded environments, live events, experiential marketing campaigns and event technology.



Our clients include BBC Worldwide, Playtech, Bombardier and Sony and we have offices located in the UK, USA, France and Hong Kong. Follow @weare2heads or go to





Contact:

devonl@2heads.com









