Company News
Exhibitus Establishes Meeting & Events Division
11/30/2017
Exhibitus announces the expansion of its Chicago location in Itasca, Illinois. With continued growth in the exhibit industry, as well as increased customer demand for additional ancillary services, the Company has added personnel in Chicago and expanded its office space by 50 percent.
Over the past year, the use of technology to create meaningful interactions on the trade show floor has grown significantly. Exhibitus has been on the forefront of designing and developing interactive engagement experiences for its customers.
Also, the company recently established a Meeting & Events Division to support clients with event programs that include corporate conferences and user group meetings. Both of these operations are housed in the Chicago office.
“Customers and prospects have a long list of services that they have come to expect from their exhibit partners,” said Brad Falberg, President of Exhibitus. “We are excited that our Meetings & Events Division will be able to support clients who not only have trade show programs to manage, but also are responsible for their company’s conferences and user group meetings.”
Falberg continued, “It is important that we continue to manufacture and store customers’ exhibits in Georgia where operating costs are significantly lower. But we are pleased with the sales and design success of the Chicago office over the past year, and will continue to look for opportunities to grow those services, both there and in our Atlanta headquarters.”
About Exhibitus
Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago and New York, Exhibitus also features global service capabilities to support clients abroad. Exhibitus’ clients include AGCO, Cox Business, Georgia Pacific, Kawneer, Lexus, Mimaki, MBX Systems, Sandvik, Toshiba, Unifi, United Therapeutics, ViaSat and Verizon Wireless. For more information, go to www.exhibitus.com.
Contact:
deborah.cox@exhibitus.com
More information about Exhibitus...
