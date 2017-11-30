trending Sponsored Content

Wilmington, N.C., Showcases New Convention District Through SkyNav 3D Tour Technology

11/30/2017

After announcing the development of a new Convention District earlier this year, Wilmington, N.C., has rolled out its SkyNav™ Convention District Tour featuring SkyNav™ 3D interactive tour technology. The first of its kind in the country for the meetings and conventions industry, the tour features ground 360° panoramas that take planners inside the Wilmington Convention Center. Other meeting facilities and event venues in the Convention District are included via information beacons that feature images, videos and more for planners.



SkyNav™ totally distinguishes itself by being a web-based, next generation immersive experience that allows meeting planners to engage with the destination without an exclusive delivery device or downloadable app. Users can enter into 360° “worlds” that are full of high quality panoramic images and experiences based on their needs, such as viewing videos, image galleries, interactive text and image boxes or various call to actions. SkyNav™ is the first WebVR-capable product that not only allows planners to experience areas in a 3D environment on desktop, mobile or tablet (iOS and Android), but also allows them to view these scenes in VR without a downloadable application.



“Consumer interest in virtual reality ranks very high in the categories of travel, tourism and adventures. Projected virtual reality active-user growth is expected to rise exponentially over the next three years – it is where the industry is headed,” said Ms. Shawn Braden (CDME, CMP), Executive Vice President of Marketing for the Wilmington and Beaches CVB (WBCVB). “We are excited to be the first to allow planners to experience our destination through the power of this exciting, innovative technology by simply clicking for immediate access to high quality panoramic views.”



According to Braden, SkyNav™ will function as the WBCVB’s virtual reality site inspection. Members of the sales team can use it in tradeshow booths or during individual appointments. They can pull it up on their iPads or view it through VR mode on their mobile phones. They will also have VR cardboard headsets available at tradeshow booths for anyone who wants to experience the tour on a deeper level.



This is the second SkyNav™ tour launched by the WBCVB in 2017. The organization recently received a Platinum Best Destination Marketing Achievement award from the Destination Marketing Association of North Carolina for its SkyNav™ Destination Tour. Meeting planners can share this destination tour as a resource for attendees prior to registration to help give them understanding of all there is to see and do in the Wilmington area, should they want to plan pre- and post-vacation trips for their families.



Most of today’s web-based interactive maps showcasing geographical areas are very dated. They usually consist of a PDF-type look and feel, are static and are not immersive. SkyNav™ breaks from tradition to deliver a cutting-edge 3D and VR environment that allows planners to become immersed into “experiences” that drastically increase time on the site, user excitement, control over their experiences, and ultimately conversion for site selection evaluation.



Future plans include the addition of 360° live videos that allow users to hear and see “live” movement and sounds, all through 360° movement. This will add a deeper, more immersive layer of experience into the SkyNav™ 3D tour.



For more information about Wilmington’s new Convention District, visit



To immerse yourself in Wilmington’s new SkyNav™ Convention District Tour, visit





About Wilmington’s Convention District

Wilmington’s multiuse Convention District is located riverfront and within the city’s walkable River District – all connected by a nearly two-mile scenic Riverwalk that makes it easy for attendees to get around. The Convention District integrates the Wilmington Convention Center – the largest convention center on the N.C. coast – with the city and its businesses, experts and academic resources. It is currently home to multiple hotels, restaurants and retail, with more under development, plus an event pier, marina and riverfront park, all of which come together to create a campus-like environment for meeting and event attendees.





