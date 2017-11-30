|
|
|
|
|
People
SmithBucklin’s Carol McGury Elected as Chair-Elect of PCMA’s Education Foundation Board of Trustees
11/30/2017
SmithBucklin is pleased to announce that Carol McGury, executive vice president, Event and Education Services, has been elected as Chair-Elect of the Professional Convention Management Association’s (PCMA) Education Foundation Board of Trustees. She and the other elected officers and trustees will immediately take office following PCMA’s Convening Leaders meeting in Nashville on Jan. 11.
PCMA inspires, connects and innovates the global business events community. The PCMA Education Foundation was founded in 1985 to support the mission of PCMA through scholarships, research, education and critical projects for the events industry. The foundation funds 75 scholarships annually that benefit emerging leaders, students, faculty and other professionals. Grants are also awarded each year to fund research for innovation, education and scholarships.
“I am honored by this leadership opportunity with the PCMA Education Foundation,” McGury said. “I’m really proud of the foundation’s work in creating the PCMA Industry Relief Fund this year that contributed to disaster recovery efforts. I look forward to collaborating on strategy and new initiatives with the board and contributing meaningfully to the future endeavors of the foundation.”
McGury joined SmithBucklin in 1988 and now leads one of the most respected and engaged teams in the conference, convention and trade show industry. She oversees the Event Services team and all of the company’s convention, trade show and event management service offerings, and is charged with upholding and improving SmithBucklin’s high standard of productivity and performance, and leveraging the company’s unmatched purchasing power. In addition, she oversees the Education & Learning Services team that provides the resources and capabilities needed to manage new product and program development, education strategy and planning, content management and delivery, and program evaluation.
The client organizations’ events the team serves have regularly been named to the Trade Show Executive Gold 100 List, the Trade Show News Network’s Top 50 Fastest-Growing Trade Shows List and the Trade Show News Network’s Top 250 Trade Shows List. McGury was inducted in the BizBash Hall of Fame in 2016.
McGury also serves on the Marriott Hotel Advisory Board and Anaheim Advisory Board, and she is co-chair of INCON (an international partnership of association and event management companies).
About SmithBucklin
SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740.
Contact:
jclark@smithbucklin.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
