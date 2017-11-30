trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

Company News

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Awards

PROCESS EXPO and CSG Creative Win IAEE Award for Website Design

Tweet 11/30/2017

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and PROCESS EXPO have been recognized by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) as part of their Art of the Show Competition for the PROCESS EXPO website designed by CSG Creative, a full service strategic marketing agency helping associations, trade show organizers, corporations and event promoters build brands, grow audiences and get results. Myprocessexpo.com and CSG Creative won best Show Promotion Website in the 201,000+ net square feet category.



"It is a pleasure to work with the team at CSG and being recognized for their work is truly the icing on the cake of their marketing efforts for our 2017 event, which reported growth in all categories," said David Seckman, FPSA President & CEO. "Every two years we bring together the food and beverage processing and packaging industry to our biennial event. The new and improved website included valuable industry and show resources and improved navigation allowing the PROCESS EXPO audience to stay up to date on show info, while supplying them with timely, relevant content. Congratulations to CSG for a job well done and an honor well deserved."



CSG Creative was responsible for several new features to the website that expanded the PROCESS EXPO attendees' and exhibitors' experience. Some of the numerous additions to the site include an interactive floor map displaying all the new activities and programs on the show floor through video, animations, and more. An expanded newsroom, a downloadable custom justification letter, an expansive exhibitor toolkit with custom banners and videos, email and social media sample copy, logos, and more. Industry sector pages that include benefits of the show, exhibitor categories, education sessions, and articles all specific to each sector. In addition, the site was set up to be reviewed and optimized for search engine rankings by an expert which boosted visibility of the show.



"One of the greatest tools an event has is the website and creating an engaging web experience takes expertise, creativity, planning, and strategic thought," says Paige Cardwell, President, CSG Creative. "It's essential for a site to be both practical and well-designed while acting as an essential resource for attendees and exhibitors alike. The new myprocessexpo.com is a great example of an online destination that effectively conveys the onsite event experience."



The 2019 PROCESS EXPO is scheduled for October 8-11, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. For additional information, visit





The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.



FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.





Contact:

amy@riemercommunications.com









The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and PROCESS EXPO have been recognized by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) as part of their Art of the Show Competition for the PROCESS EXPO website designed by CSG Creative, a full service strategic marketing agency helping associations, trade show organizers, corporations and event promoters build brands, grow audiences and get results. Myprocessexpo.com and CSG Creative won best Show Promotion Website in the 201,000+ net square feet category."It is a pleasure to work with the team at CSG and being recognized for their work is truly the icing on the cake of their marketing efforts for our 2017 event, which reported growth in all categories," said David Seckman, FPSA President & CEO. "Every two years we bring together the food and beverage processing and packaging industry to our biennial event. The new and improved website included valuable industry and show resources and improved navigation allowing the PROCESS EXPO audience to stay up to date on show info, while supplying them with timely, relevant content. Congratulations to CSG for a job well done and an honor well deserved."CSG Creative was responsible for several new features to the website that expanded the PROCESS EXPO attendees' and exhibitors' experience. Some of the numerous additions to the site include an interactive floor map displaying all the new activities and programs on the show floor through video, animations, and more. An expanded newsroom, a downloadable custom justification letter, an expansive exhibitor toolkit with custom banners and videos, email and social media sample copy, logos, and more. Industry sector pages that include benefits of the show, exhibitor categories, education sessions, and articles all specific to each sector. In addition, the site was set up to be reviewed and optimized for search engine rankings by an expert which boosted visibility of the show."One of the greatest tools an event has is the website and creating an engaging web experience takes expertise, creativity, planning, and strategic thought," says Paige Cardwell, President, CSG Creative. "It's essential for a site to be both practical and well-designed while acting as an essential resource for attendees and exhibitors alike. The new myprocessexpo.com is a great example of an online destination that effectively conveys the onsite event experience."The 2019 PROCESS EXPO is scheduled for October 8-11, 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. For additional information, visit www.myprocessexpo.com The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors. Tweet



