People
AD-EX Hires Cheryl Wood and Valerie Hurst
11/30/2017
AD-EX is proud to announce two new additions to the company.
Valerie Hurst joins AD-EX with over 20+ years of trade show experience. Valerie has alway taken a consultative approach to help exhibitors achieve better return at trade shows and to help talk through your program, becoming your resource for your trade show program.
A constant learner and thought-leader in the field, Valerie also holds her CTSM accreditation. Less than 1% of all trade show and event marketers have attained this distinction, awarded at EXHIBITORLIVE by EXHIBITOR magazine. It reflects adherence to the highest standards of trade show and event marketing.
“We’re proud and excited to have Valerie join the AD-EX family, said AD-EX CEO Tim Murphy. “Her knowledge and experience in the industry reflect the type of culture and values we hold high at AD-EX.”
AD-EX Names Cheryl Wood as Director of Business Development
Cheryl Wood has been named Director of Business Development for AD-EX International. Cheryl has been with ADEX for over 20 years and will be focusing on internal strategy and external development of sales opportunities with existing and prospective clients.
“We’re excited to have Cheryl take over this role for us at AD-EX” said Tim Murphy. “She’s been a key driver in innovation and growth at the firm and we look forward to her continuing to make that push not only for us, but our clients as well.”
About AD-EX International
Based out of Cincinnati, OH but with a global presence; ADEX International specializes in integrated, interactive, and awe-inspiring 3D environments and displays – built with an emphasis on brand engagement and providing clients with a competitive advantage.
In an effort to do so, we’ve created a totally vertically-integrated company. Our innovative business model allows us handle ideation, design, manufacturing, and implementation in-house – ensuring absolutely unparalleled quality and attention-to detail. We’re in full control of your projects – so we can absolutely promise you that our services are second-to-none.
For more information go to www.adex-intl.com.
Contact:
zach@readysetgrow.io
More information about ADEX International...
