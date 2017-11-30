WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
People
AD-EX Hires Cheryl Wood and Valerie Hurst
11/30/2017
AD-EX​ ​is​ ​proud​ ​to​ ​announce​ ​two new additions ​to​ ​the​ ​company.

Valerie​ ​Hurst​ ​joins ​AD-EX​ with​ ​over​ ​20+ years​ ​of​ ​trade​ ​show​ ​experience. ​Valerie​ ​has​ ​alway​ ​taken​ ​a​ ​consultative​ ​approach​ ​to​ ​help exhibitors​ ​achieve​ ​better​ ​return​ ​at​ ​trade​ ​shows​ ​and​ ​to​ ​help​ ​talk​ ​through​ ​your​ ​program,​ ​becoming your​ ​resource​ ​for​ ​your​ ​trade​ ​show​ ​program.

A​ ​constant​ ​learner​ ​and​ ​thought-leader​ ​in​ ​the​ ​field,​ ​Valerie​ ​also​ ​holds​ ​her​ ​CTSM​ ​accreditation. Less​ ​than​​ ​1%​ ​of​ ​all​ ​trade​ ​show​ ​and​ ​event​ ​marketers​ ​have​ ​attained​ ​this​ ​distinction​, awarded​ at EXHIBITORLIVE ​by​ ​EXHIBITOR magazine.​ ​It​ ​reflects​ ​adherence​ ​to​ ​the​ ​highest​ ​standards​ ​of​ ​trade​ ​show and​ ​event​ ​marketing.

“We’re​ ​proud​ ​and​ ​excited​ ​to​ ​have​ ​Valerie​ ​join​ ​the​ ​AD-EX​ ​family,​ ​said​ ​AD-EX​ ​CEO​ ​Tim​ ​Murphy. “Her​ ​knowledge​ ​and​ ​experience​ ​in​ ​the​ ​industry​ ​reflect​ ​the​ ​type​ ​of​ ​culture​ ​and​ ​values​ ​we​ ​hold high​ ​at​ ​AD-EX.”

AD-EX​ ​Names​ ​Cheryl​ ​Wood​ as ​Director​ ​of​ ​Business​ ​Development
Cheryl​ ​Wood​ ​has​ ​been​ ​named​ ​Director​ ​of​ ​Business​ ​Development​ ​for​ ​AD-EX​ ​International. Cheryl​ ​has​ ​been​ ​with​ ​ADEX​ ​for​ ​over​ ​20​ ​years​ ​and​ ​will​ ​be​ ​focusing​ ​on​ ​internal​ ​strategy​ ​and external​ ​development​ ​of​ ​sales​ ​opportunities​ ​with​ ​existing​ ​and​ ​prospective​ ​clients.

“We’re​ ​excited​ ​to​ ​have​ ​Cheryl​ ​take​ ​over​ ​this​ ​role​ ​for​ ​us​ ​at​ ​AD-EX”​ ​said​ ​​Tim​ ​Murphy.​ ​“She’s been​ ​a​ ​key​ ​driver​ ​in​ ​innovation​ ​and​ ​growth​ ​at​ ​the​ ​firm​ ​and​ ​we​ ​look​ ​forward​ ​to​ ​her​ ​continuing​ ​to make​ ​that​ ​push​ ​not​ ​only​ ​for​ ​us,​ ​but​ ​our​ ​clients​ ​as​ ​well.”


About​ ​AD-EX​ ​International
Based​ ​out​ ​of​ ​Cincinnati,​ ​OH​ ​but​ ​with​ ​a​ ​global​ ​presence;​ ​ADEX​ ​International​ ​specializes​ ​in integrated,​ ​interactive,​ ​and​ ​awe-inspiring​ ​3D​ ​environments​ ​and​ ​displays​ ​–​ ​built​ ​with​ ​an emphasis​ ​on​ ​brand​ ​engagement​ ​and​ ​providing​ ​clients​ ​with​ ​a​ ​competitive​ ​advantage.

In​ ​an​ ​effort​ ​to​ ​do​ ​so,​ ​we’ve​ ​created​ ​a​ ​totally​ ​vertically-integrated​ ​company.​ ​Our​ ​innovative business​ ​model​ ​allows​ ​us​ ​handle​ ​ideation,​ ​design,​ ​manufacturing,​ ​and​ ​implementation​ ​in-house –​ ​ensuring​ ​absolutely​ ​unparalleled​ ​quality​ ​and​ ​attention-to​ ​detail.​ ​We’re​ ​in​ ​full​ ​control​ ​of​ ​your projects​ ​–​ ​so​ ​we​ ​can​ ​absolutely​ ​promise​ ​you​ ​that​ ​our​ ​services​ ​are​ ​second-to-none.

For more information go to www.adex-intl.com.


Contact:
zach@readysetgrow.io





More information about ADEX International...




