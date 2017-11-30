|
Awards
Live Marketing’s Anne Trompeter Wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award
11/30/2017
Anne Trompeter, Principal and Executive Creative Strategist at Live Marketing, has been named a Silver Stevie® award-winner in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year for Business Services category in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
In conferring the award, judges noted, “You have led innovative solutions for your clients that deliver results…and reflects the passion you have for creating engaging marketing.”
Since purchasing Live Marketing in 2014, Trompeter has developed new capabilities, expanded locations, and streamlined operations.
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world’s top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. Winners were selected from a field of more than 1,500 nominations, representing 25 countries.
Trompeter says her long term strategy for Live Marketing includes expanding digital and media-rich engagement, and increasing the company’s focus on event production. “While this award recognizes the gains that Live Marketing has made under my leadership, it is also a reflection on the hard work, passion and creativity of my entire team. Our unrelenting focus on client results drive Live Marketing’s success,” says Trompeter.
About Live Marketing
Live Marketing is a full service creative and digital agency that develops and delivers strategic trade show and event experiences that engage audiences. For 40 years, Live Marketing has produced engagement strategies that create consistent and dramatic trade show and event results that keep our clients—from start ups to flagship brands—coming back for more. Learn more at www.livemarketing.com.
Contact:
atrompeter@livemarketing.com
More information about Live Marketing...
