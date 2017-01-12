|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Recognizes Five Companies for Excellence in Print Advertising Company News
Freeman Acquires Helios Interactive Venues & Destinations
Destination DC Anticipates a Year of Firsts in Convention Sales and Services New Products
Post Modern Launches Sonoqui Photo Sharing App for Event Planners People
EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush Shares How to Measure Value of Trade Shows in EXHIBITOR eTrak Webinars New Products
Pad Go Round Electronic Tablet Holder System Uniquely Combines Handle Grips and Multi-Mount System for Trade Show and Expo Exhibitors Company News
Global DMC Partners Solidifies Exclusive Partnerships with Five DMCs Company News
Conference Compass Wins Innovation Funding for Worldwide Knowledge Platform
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution
12/1/2017
It's remarkable how much has changed in the trade show exhibit world in the last decade. In 2007, a typical trade show booth consisted of graphic-printed fabric displays, walls of shelving to display an exhibitor's full product line, a stationary booth for gathering leads, a formal meeting area, printed brochures that were distributed to attendees, and maybe one or two LCD screens that ran corporate videos on a loop.
That's a very different view than what is seen at a typical booth in 2017.
These physical changes are accompanied by a whole new set of challenges faced by today's exhibitors. Most are experiencing pressure to find ways to deliver content across a full range of interpersonal and digital mediums. From a shifting demographic, to more rigid budget parameters and an ever-growing demand for consistent, reliable WiFi, exhibitors are being forced to change their approach to booth design and function.
Here are just a few of the challenges faced by today's exhibitors, which in most cases weren't considered a decade ago:
Key pieces of technology that can help modern exhibitors accomplish their goals while standing out on a crowded show floor are:
Click here to download the Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution white paper.
Brett Hyams
Phone: (888) 860-4366
Contact:
bhyams@smartsourcerentals.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|