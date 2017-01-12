WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution
12/1/2017
It's remarkable how much has changed in the trade show exhibit world in the last decade. In 2007, a typical trade show booth consisted of graphic-printed fabric displays, walls of shelving to display an exhibitor's full product line, a stationary booth for gathering leads, a formal meeting area, printed brochures that were distributed to attendees, and maybe one or two LCD screens that ran corporate videos on a loop.



That's a very different view than what is seen at a typical booth in 2017.



These physical changes are accompanied by a whole new set of challenges faced by today's exhibitors. Most are experiencing pressure to find ways to deliver content across a full range of interpersonal and digital mediums. From a shifting demographic, to more rigid budget parameters and an ever-growing demand for consistent, reliable WiFi, exhibitors are being forced to change their approach to booth design and function.

Here are just a few of the challenges faced by today's exhibitors, which in most cases weren't considered a decade ago:
  • Proving the ROI of show attendance and booth expenses prior to getting approval from the c-suite
  • Finding new ways to captivate millennials in spite of their notoriously short attention spans
  • Establishing a clean, uncluttered booth while still fully representing the product line
  • Arranging meeting spaces that facilitate a variety of different types of engagement and correspond with the needs and style of today's attendee
  • Giving attendees a smooth yet entertaining booth journey - and unobtrusively capturing their lead information somewhere along the way
All of this has sparked significant growth in the utilization of technology, as it allows exhibitors to deliver impactful messaging in a format that's compelling, memorable, and affordable. A good portion of the fabric displays so widely used last decade have been replaced by digital displays that can be more cost-effectively customized for each show. In place of cluttered walls are a few shelves with only the newest and most important products - touch screens and tablets are used to present additional products. Gone are the stationary booths, which have been phased out in favor of handheld scanners or other portable devices that can quickly scan attendee badges anywhere in the booth. And instead of holding meetings in private rooms with conference tables, most meetings take place in more casual settings like on sofas or at coffee bars.

Key pieces of technology that can help modern exhibitors accomplish their goals while standing out on a crowded show floor are:
  • Lead retrieval tools such as scored quizzes, surveys, photo booths, and social media aggregators
  • Digital signage in the form of digital banners, LED boards, etc.
  • Hi-tech innovation that can draw people into booths, such as transparent touch screens or digital catalog/drill down programs
The latest white paper from SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals entitled Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution takes an in-depth look at what's changed over the years as well as what's remained the same. Guided by the insights of two exhibit design and build industry veterans, the paper reveals key findings, observations, and expert advice that can help exhibitors across all industries succeed in today's trade show environment.

Click here to download the Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution white paper.

© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott