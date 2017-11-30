|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Recognizes Five Companies for Excellence in Print Advertising Company News
Freeman Acquires Helios Interactive Venues & Destinations
Destination DC Anticipates a Year of Firsts in Convention Sales and Services New Products
Post Modern Launches Sonoqui Photo Sharing App for Event Planners People
EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush Shares How to Measure Value of Trade Shows in EXHIBITOR eTrak Webinars New Products
Pad Go Round Electronic Tablet Holder System Uniquely Combines Handle Grips and Multi-Mount System for Trade Show and Expo Exhibitors Company News
Global DMC Partners Solidifies Exclusive Partnerships with Five DMCs Company News
Conference Compass Wins Innovation Funding for Worldwide Knowledge Platform
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
3D Exhibits to Enhance Exhibit Tips and Trends blog with “Ask 3D Exhibits” Series
11/30/2017
Corporate exhibit managers have questions. In response, 3D Exhibits, a full-service trade show exhibit design and marketing company, will be answering those questions throughout 2018 on its long-running Tips and Trends best practices blog.
Via “Ask 3D Exhibits,” the 3D Exhibits marketing team will answer a minimum of two questions posed by customers and subscribers each month. This feature is one of the many ways in which 3D Exhibits supports and furthers its clients’ aspiration to elevate the success of their trade show and event programs.
January content will include answers to the often-asked questions: “How can I communicate my message without relying on copy to tell the story?” and “How can I use food to connect with attendees—rather than having them just take their snack and leave?”
In February, we’ll answer: “What should I be measuring and how do I collect the data to make that happen?”
“This is what 3D Exhibits does. Our clients know we’ll give them the tools, education, support and services they need to make tangible contributions to the success of their companies,” says Nicole Genarella, executive v.p. of sales and marketing for 3D Exhibits.
Customers and blog subscribers are invited to email their questions to marketing@3DExhibits.com. People wishing to receive a monthly summary of new content added to 3D Exhibits’ Tips and Trends blog email can subscribe to receive 3D Exhibits’ monthly summary of its blog content via the subscription form at www.3DExhibits.com/tips-and-trends.
About 3D Exhibits
Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our firm to an annual sales volume of $75 million. For more information visit www.3DExhibits.com.
Contact:
marketing@3DExhibits.com
More information about 3D Exhibits...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|