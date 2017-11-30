trending Sponsored Content

3D Exhibits to Enhance Exhibit Tips and Trends blog with “Ask 3D Exhibits” Series

Corporate exhibit managers have questions. In response, 3D Exhibits, a full-service trade show exhibit design and marketing company, will be answering those questions throughout 2018 on its long-running Tips and Trends best practices blog.



Via “Ask 3D Exhibits,” the 3D Exhibits marketing team will answer a minimum of two questions posed by customers and subscribers each month. This feature is one of the many ways in which 3D Exhibits supports and furthers its clients’ aspiration to elevate the success of their trade show and event programs.



January content will include answers to the often-asked questions: “How can I communicate my message without relying on copy to tell the story?” and “How can I use food to connect with attendees—rather than having them just take their snack and leave?”



In February, we’ll answer: “What should I be measuring and how do I collect the data to make that happen?”



“This is what 3D Exhibits does. Our clients know we’ll give them the tools, education, support and services they need to make tangible contributions to the success of their companies,” says Nicole Genarella, executive v.p. of sales and marketing for 3D Exhibits.



Customers and blog subscribers are invited to email their questions to marketing@3DExhibits.com. People wishing to receive a monthly summary of new content added to 3D Exhibits’ Tips and Trends blog email can subscribe to receive 3D Exhibits’ monthly summary of its blog content via the subscription form at





About 3D Exhibits

Privately held 3D Exhibits is fiercely committed to our clients’ success. We design, fabricate and manage exhibits and events—plus deliver supporting data capture, interactive tools, marketing integration and analytics. Our focus on client service, attention to detail and total program management has propelled our firm to an annual sales volume of $75 million. For more information visit





