Fossil Exhibits International Becomes a Woman-Owned Business

Tweet 11/30/2017

Fossil Exhibits International (Fossil), a full-service tradeshow and event marketing firm, announced today that Cherie Quentin becomes the sole owner and president of the company, establishing it as the first woman-owned exhibit management business in the greater Houston area.



Eight years ago, Quentin and three colleagues founded Fossil, with the intention of providing exceptional customer service to its clients, which are predominantly oil and gas companies. Since its establishment, Fossil has grown into a multi-million-dollar business, boasts more than 20 employees and had its biggest revenue month in Q3 of 2017.



“I am so grateful to have enjoyed the growth and success with colleagues and friends of mine these past eight years,” said Quentin. “Today marks a new chapter in Fossil, and I am really excited to see what the future holds.”



Quentin affirmed that there will be some changes internally, but the business focus will remain the same. “We care about our clients; no one takes care of them like we do.”



In the years ahead, Fossil will be looking to expand into other industries such as: construction, aviation, solar power and medical and hopes to increase their revenue to $10 million annually.





About Fossil Exhibits International

Fossil Exhibits prides themselves on high standards of operation and service excellence. Fossil believes that integrity is critical in earning their customers' trust to exceed expectation and provide the highest quality products in an efficient manner. Fossil manages their clients' exhibit properties as if they were their own and diligently maintains a constant focus on cost effectiveness. Their measurement of success is based on customer satisfaction.





Contact:

sales@fossil-exhibits.com









