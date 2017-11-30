|
|
International
EEAA Joins Forces with Explori in New International Research Partnership
11/30/2017
The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is pleased to announce a new international research partnership with Explori to produce a new benchmark research study for the exhibition and event industry.
Based in the UK, Explori is building a reputation within the global exhibition and event industry as an important source of industry intelligence and insights.
The partnership will improve the quality of data collected by the Association for its annual Market Monitor, as well as allow the industry to be benchmarked against the rest of the world.
EEAA President Spiro Anemogiannis said the Association was pleased to refresh its research program through this new partnership.
“We welcome this opportunity to work with Explori – our new international partner. It will breathe new life into our research and will also open up new opportunities for the Association and our Members to better understand Australasia’s performance against the rest of the world,” Mr Anemogiannis.
“Explori joined our Leaders Forum earlier this year and delivered one of the event’s most compelling presentations, showcasing the insights they have gleaned from data gathered from exhibitions and exhibition organisers from all around the world. They are building an impressive global databank that will allow us to benchmark our industry’s outcomes.
“The company already works with a number of our Members, as well as with the global peak body for our industry – The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).
“We are proud to join the network of industry players that are helping to build a critical mass of data globally, resulting in better intelligence on the performance and outlook of our industry, here and around the world.” He said.
Explori CEO and founder, Mark Brewster, said the partnership would help to increase the ‘richness of data from the region’, contributing to the quality of the company’s global benchmarks and benefiting the industry as a whole.
“Explori are very proud to become EEAA’s research partner. The exhibition market in the region is dynamic and innovative and EEAA plays a huge part in driving this,” Mr Brewster said.
“The Explori team are experts in delivering research projects to the exhibitions industry and in addition we hold some of the most comprehensive benchmarks on show performance across the globe. We believe that this relationship will give EEAA members greater access to insights both locally and globally that will help them make the most of opportunities for growth.”
EEAA and Explori will begin working on the refreshed research project in the coming months. Some of the enhancements to the Market Monitor research will include:
“We are excited by this new partnership and look forward to working with Explori to both strengthen our own research program and the quality of data on the industry globally.”
The new partnership was announced to EEAA Members at the Association’s annual conference held in Melbourne on 28 – 29 November.
ABOUT EEAA
The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. Awarded the inaugural Global Exhibitions Day Industry Impact Award in July 2017, EEAA has been recognised internationally by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, and Exhibition World for having had the most positive impact supporting exhibitions as an industry.
The work of the Association and its Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.
A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities that exist through exhibitions. Read more about EEAA at eeaa.com.au/who-we-are/our-association/.
Contact:
rius@eeaa.com.au
|
