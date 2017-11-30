trending Sponsored Content

Idea International Achieves EDPA Certification

Tweet 11/30/2017

Idea International announces is the first and only company outside the US to achieve the EDPA Certification.



This means that Idea International’s business practices meet stringent standards for exhibit industry excellence as determined by iCompli, a third-party auditing company and a division of BPA Worldwide.



Idea International offers fabrication capabilities based on our insider’s knowledge of local construction materials, practices, and resources, allowing us to choose the best option for your program. The company also provides turnkey services characterized by cultural awareness, assuring you that your exhibit is appropriate for your market.



Idea International president, Christopher Dorn, a graduate of Bemidji State, has more than 20 years experience in the exhibit industry and has lived and worked in Asia since 2001. His leadership provides direction for meeting exacting standards in all our work.



“Having confidence in your on-site team when you are exhibiting in the APAC region is key,” said Dorn. “We want to give you the comfort, the peace of mind, if you will, to explore and get to know this exciting part of the world and the markets that are opening to you while we take care of the details. The EDPA Certification provides yet another reason to work with us when your schedule includes exhibiting in the APAC region. ‘Peace of Mind, Half a World Away’ isn’t just a tagline. It’s a promise.”



