Awards
Nimlok Exhibits Named as Finalists in EXHIBITOR Magazine’s Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards
11/30/2017
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is proud to announce that two of its exhibits are finalists in EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards.
The two finalist exhibits are:
“Both of these exhibit projects beautifully weave together creative design, strong branding and sophisticated product display solutions,” said Giles Douglas, President & CEO of Orbus. “We look forward to the announcement of the winners in February.”
To see more creative exhibit designs and to learn more about Nimlok Philadelphia, the expert Nimlok exhibit and display solutions provider in the Philadelphia area, visit www.embarqcreative.com.
To learn more about Nimlok St. Louis, Nimlok’s exclusive distributor in the St. Louis, MO, area, and to browse their exhibit and display solutions and service offerings, visit www.nimlokstlouis.com.
About Nimlok
Nimlok®, a division of Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, is a global leader in delivering face-to-face marketing experiences, including trade show exhibits, event environments and permanent solutions for branding spaces. Now in its fourth decade, Nimlok works via a network of 200 partners in 56 countries to provide strategy and execution in exhibit design, construction, installation, dismantling and storage. For more information go to www.nimlok.com.
Contact:
amyb@orbus.com
More information about Nimlok...
