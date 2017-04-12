WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Awards, EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 21st Annual Sizzle Awards
12/4/2017
EXHIBITOR Magazine has selected the following multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts to jury the 21st Annual Sizzle Awards.
  • Susan Brauer, CME, president, Brauer Consulting Group LLC, Minneapolis
  • Bill Bissmeyer, vice president operations and business development, Performance Marketing Group, Noblesville, IN
  • Katharine Chestnut Klang, Diamond Level CTSM, co-founder and chief community officer, Alkaloid Networks, Atlanta
  • Jeff Haynes, CEO, Merch Revolution, Austin, TX
  • Katharine Lentini-Judah, producer, LeadDog Marketing Group, Orlando, FL
  • Steven Marchese, Diamond Level CTSM, manager, corporate events, Fujifilm Medial Systems USA Inc., Stamford, CT
  • Kismet Mikos, CTSM Gold, trade show manager, Nordson Corp., Duluth, GA
  • Greg Schneider, chief customer office marketing director, Dell Inc., Austin, TX
  • Vanessa Schultz, senior manager, events, Illumina Inc., San Diego
  • Jason Vickers, trade show manager, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Madison, AL
  • Patrick West, founder, Be The Machine, New York
Honoring excellence in trade show exhibit promotions, the Sizzle Awards currently offer nine categories. Winners receive stunning custom trophies and are featured in the October issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. Plus, all entries are considered for features and columns unrelated to the competition. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Sizzle to learn more about the entry process.

The early-bird deadline ($140) is April 6, 2018, and the final deadline ($175) is April 13, 2018.


About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.


Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com






