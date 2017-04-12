|
Awards, EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 21st Annual Sizzle Awards
12/4/2017
EXHIBITOR Magazine has selected the following multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts to jury the 21st Annual Sizzle Awards.
The early-bird deadline ($140) is April 6, 2018, and the final deadline ($175) is April 13, 2018.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
