Nth Degree and Zenith LaborNet Join Forces to Become Largest Trade Show Labor Contractor

12/5/2017

Nth Degree, a leading full-service global event marketing and labor management company, announces it has come to an agreement and intends to merge with Atlanta-based Zenith LaborNet effective January 1, 2018. The company will be headquartered in Nth Degree’s Duluth, GA office and will continue to operate in all the major convention cities across the country and the world.



“This merger with Zenith LaborNet will complement our labor management offering – the combined team will offer best-in-class service in every trade show market, deeper project management talent pools for large projects, and city expertise that is unparalleled in the industry,” said Rich Ennis, Chief Executive Officer, Nth Degree. “This joining of forces to become the industry’s largest and strongest exhibitor-appointed labor provider enables us to better serve both organizations’ current customers and expand our capacity.”



Zenith LaborNet’s current executive leadership, including company founders Mike Metzger and John Zimmerman, will join the Nth Degree leadership team. Metzger will take on the role of Vice President, Field Service Operations; Zimmerman will serve as Vice President, Operational Excellence; and Russell Greenway will become Vice President, Business Development.



“Nth Degree and Zenith LaborNet are a perfect blend of the best that the I&D industry has to offer its customers,” said Greenway. “The combination of skills, talent and experience that have been brought together will serve to provide an even better trade show and event experience for our customers worldwide.”



Nth Degree From its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia as well as 22 offices across North America and several major European cities, Nth Degree serves its clients at over 13,000 event and trade show projects annually. Additional information is available at





