|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Company News
Global DMC Partners Solidifies Exclusive Partnerships with Five DMCs Company News
Freeman Acquires Helios Interactive Venues & Destinations
Destination DC Anticipates a Year of Firsts in Convention Sales and Services New Products
Post Modern Launches Sonoqui Photo Sharing App for Event Planners People
EVOLIO Marketing’s Joe Federbush Shares How to Measure Value of Trade Shows in EXHIBITOR eTrak Webinars New Products
Pad Go Round Electronic Tablet Holder System Uniquely Combines Handle Grips and Multi-Mount System for Trade Show and Expo Exhibitors Company News
Conference Compass Wins Innovation Funding for Worldwide Knowledge Platform New Products
Printhead Studio Introduces its New Direct Dye Digital Printer and Expanded Capabilities
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Nth Degree and Zenith LaborNet Join Forces to Become Largest Trade Show Labor Contractor
12/5/2017
Nth Degree, a leading full-service global event marketing and labor management company, announces it has come to an agreement and intends to merge with Atlanta-based Zenith LaborNet effective January 1, 2018. The company will be headquartered in Nth Degree’s Duluth, GA office and will continue to operate in all the major convention cities across the country and the world.
“This merger with Zenith LaborNet will complement our labor management offering – the combined team will offer best-in-class service in every trade show market, deeper project management talent pools for large projects, and city expertise that is unparalleled in the industry,” said Rich Ennis, Chief Executive Officer, Nth Degree. “This joining of forces to become the industry’s largest and strongest exhibitor-appointed labor provider enables us to better serve both organizations’ current customers and expand our capacity.”
Zenith LaborNet’s current executive leadership, including company founders Mike Metzger and John Zimmerman, will join the Nth Degree leadership team. Metzger will take on the role of Vice President, Field Service Operations; Zimmerman will serve as Vice President, Operational Excellence; and Russell Greenway will become Vice President, Business Development.
“Nth Degree and Zenith LaborNet are a perfect blend of the best that the I&D industry has to offer its customers,” said Greenway. “The combination of skills, talent and experience that have been brought together will serve to provide an even better trade show and event experience for our customers worldwide.”
Nth Degree From its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia as well as 22 offices across North America and several major European cities, Nth Degree serves its clients at over 13,000 event and trade show projects annually. Additional information is available at www.nthdegree.com.
Contact:
esimons@nthdegree.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|