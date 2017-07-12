trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

International

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

International

Pacific World Reveals Spain and China as Most Demanded Destinations Worldwide in 2017

Tweet 12/7/2017

Pacific World – one of the world’s leading global destination and event management companies – is highlighting the success of 2017 and revealing the top trends and destinations for 2018. The destination and event management company delivered exceptional results in 2017 and is sharing data, expert insight and industry trends for the upcoming year.



“In 2017, Pacific World continued to focus on creativity and innovation,” said Patricia Silvio, Global Marketing Manager of Pacific World. “We are looking forward to raising the bar even higher in 2018, as we find new ways to exceed the expectations of our clients and deliver experiences that offer a new level of connection and interaction. An important part of our business is to consistently monitor industry trends and design programs adapted to the market needs.”



Most popular destinations in 2017

Spain was the most demanded destination in 2017 and received approximately 20% of requests worldwide. Barcelona and Madrid were the most requested cities in Spain, with increasing interest in Malaga and Tenerife. The United Kingdom and France fell behind Spain as the second and third most requested European countries in 2017.



In the Asia Pacific, China led as the most popular destination and was second to Spain as the most demanded country worldwide. Spain and China were followed by Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore and as the top five destinations of 2017.



The United States group market comprises most of Pacific World’s global business, with top destinations being Spain and China, followed by The United Kingdom, France, Australia, Singapore and Spain.



Sneak peek into 2018

According to data, feedback and insight Pacific World has collected over the past several months, Spain will continue to be the top destination in 2018 in Europe, followed by Greece and France. US based planners are seeing a significant 44% increase in requests for events in Europe in comparison to last year. China will be the most demanded destination in Asia Pacific Region, with Thailand and Hong Kong following as the third and fourth countries on the list. Peru is emerging as new destination and shows a significant growth in popularity receiving 7% of requests globally, the country is expected to see continued growth in 2018 as demand increases.



Pacific World has determined that the most popular 2018 destinations for events with over 1,000 attendees include Spain, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea and the United Kingdom. Greece leads the list of top destinations with 250-500 attendees, followed by Spain, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia and Indochina.



In 2018, Pacific World will look beyond technology to also focus on fostering personal connections. While the use of technology remains important for events, the company has seen a shift in the way clients are approaching travel. Attendees are now more experienced travelers who are looking for fulfilling experiences that deliver emotional engagement and provide opportunities to immerse in the culture and heritage, interact and learn. In January, Pacific World looks forward to releasing a new Engagement Trends Report, based on recent client feedback and data.





About Pacific World

Founded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas. Pacific World forms part of Destination Services, which is a division of Hotelbeds Group, a leading provider of business-to-business services to the travel industry globally.





Contact:

PacificWorldPR@GlodowNead.com









Pacific World – one of the world’s leading global destination and event management companies – is highlighting the success of 2017 and revealing the top trends and destinations for 2018. The destination and event management company delivered exceptional results in 2017 and is sharing data, expert insight and industry trends for the upcoming year.“In 2017, Pacific World continued to focus on creativity and innovation,” said Patricia Silvio, Global Marketing Manager of Pacific World. “We are looking forward to raising the bar even higher in 2018, as we find new ways to exceed the expectations of our clients and deliver experiences that offer a new level of connection and interaction. An important part of our business is to consistently monitor industry trends and design programs adapted to the market needs.”Most popular destinations in 2017Spain was the most demanded destination in 2017 and received approximately 20% of requests worldwide. Barcelona and Madrid were the most requested cities in Spain, with increasing interest in Malaga and Tenerife. The United Kingdom and France fell behind Spain as the second and third most requested European countries in 2017.In the Asia Pacific, China led as the most popular destination and was second to Spain as the most demanded country worldwide. Spain and China were followed by Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore and as the top five destinations of 2017.The United States group market comprises most of Pacific World’s global business, with top destinations being Spain and China, followed by The United Kingdom, France, Australia, Singapore and Spain.Sneak peek into 2018According to data, feedback and insight Pacific World has collected over the past several months, Spain will continue to be the top destination in 2018 in Europe, followed by Greece and France. US based planners are seeing a significant 44% increase in requests for events in Europe in comparison to last year. China will be the most demanded destination in Asia Pacific Region, with Thailand and Hong Kong following as the third and fourth countries on the list. Peru is emerging as new destination and shows a significant growth in popularity receiving 7% of requests globally, the country is expected to see continued growth in 2018 as demand increases.Pacific World has determined that the most popular 2018 destinations for events with over 1,000 attendees include Spain, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea and the United Kingdom. Greece leads the list of top destinations with 250-500 attendees, followed by Spain, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Indonesia and Indochina.In 2018, Pacific World will look beyond technology to also focus on fostering personal connections. While the use of technology remains important for events, the company has seen a shift in the way clients are approaching travel. Attendees are now more experienced travelers who are looking for fulfilling experiences that deliver emotional engagement and provide opportunities to immerse in the culture and heritage, interact and learn. In January, Pacific World looks forward to releasing a new Engagement Trends Report, based on recent client feedback and data.About Pacific WorldFounded in 1980 in Hong Kong, Pacific World is a dedicated destination and event management company operating in over 40 countries and over 100 destinations in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa and The Americas. Pacific World forms part of Destination Services, which is a division of Hotelbeds Group, a leading provider of business-to-business services to the travel industry globally. Tweet



