trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

International

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

a2z Announces the Launch of the Very Important Business Exchange (VIBE)

Tweet 12/7/2017

a2z announces the launch of the Very Important Business Exchange (VIBE), a turnkey service to enable qualified buyers and sellers to engage in real business in a fabulously managed hosted meeting environment.



VIBE will enable show organizers to exponentially augment their high-profile audience's ROI, create a memorable experience for participants, and increase their brand’s perceived value, all without adding any additional work for their teams.



The new 360-degree VIBE program includes the following key features: Recruiting buyers and suppliers

Promoting the program with award-winning marketing

Providing end-user support

Onsite management

State-of-the-art VIP program technology “The program has been carefully designed to provide value to our clients’ audiences while mitigated the risk to the existence of their events,” said Bill McGlade, Sr. Director of Emerging Business, a2z, Inc. “All the hassles of operational management, logistics as well as buyer recruitment will be delegated to a2z. VIBE will optimize our clients’ success while minimizing the investment of time and resources from their teams.”



a2z showcased VIBE at Expo! Expo! Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX from 28-30 November 2017.



For more information go to





Contact:

rjain@generate.a2zinc.net









a2z announces the launch of the Very Important Business Exchange (VIBE), a turnkey service to enable qualified buyers and sellers to engage in real business in a fabulously managed hosted meeting environment.VIBE will enable show organizers to exponentially augment their high-profile audience's ROI, create a memorable experience for participants, and increase their brand’s perceived value, all without adding any additional work for their teams.The new 360-degree VIBE program includes the following key features:“The program has been carefully designed to provide value to our clients’ audiences while mitigated the risk to the existence of their events,” said Bill McGlade, Sr. Director of Emerging Business, a2z, Inc. “All the hassles of operational management, logistics as well as buyer recruitment will be delegated to a2z. VIBE will optimize our clients’ success while minimizing the investment of time and resources from their teams.”a2z showcased VIBE at Expo! Expo! Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX from 28-30 November 2017.For more information go to www.a2zinc.net Tweet



