Company News
a2z Announces the Launch of the Very Important Business Exchange (VIBE)
12/7/2017
a2z announces the launch of the Very Important Business Exchange (VIBE), a turnkey service to enable qualified buyers and sellers to engage in real business in a fabulously managed hosted meeting environment.
VIBE will enable show organizers to exponentially augment their high-profile audience's ROI, create a memorable experience for participants, and increase their brand’s perceived value, all without adding any additional work for their teams.
The new 360-degree VIBE program includes the following key features:
a2z showcased VIBE at Expo! Expo! Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX from 28-30 November 2017.
For more information go to www.a2zinc.net.
Contact:
rjain@generate.a2zinc.net
