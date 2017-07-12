WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Company News
a2z Announces the Launch of the Very Important Business Exchange (VIBE)
12/7/2017
a2z announces the launch of the Very Important Business Exchange (VIBE), a turnkey service to enable qualified buyers and sellers to engage in real business in a fabulously managed hosted meeting environment.

VIBE will enable show organizers to exponentially augment their high-profile audience's ROI, create a memorable experience for participants, and increase their brand’s perceived value, all without adding any additional work for their teams.

The new 360-degree VIBE program includes the following key features:
  • Recruiting buyers and suppliers
  • Promoting the program with award-winning marketing
  • Providing end-user support
  • Onsite management
  • State-of-the-art VIP program technology
“The program has been carefully designed to provide value to our clients’ audiences while mitigated the risk to the existence of their events,” said Bill McGlade, Sr. Director of Emerging Business, a2z, Inc. “All the hassles of operational management, logistics as well as buyer recruitment will be delegated to a2z. VIBE will optimize our clients’ success while minimizing the investment of time and resources from their teams.” 

a2z showcased VIBE at Expo! Expo! Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX from 28-30 November 2017.

For more information go to www.a2zinc.net.


Contact:
rjain@generate.a2zinc.net






© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott