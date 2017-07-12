WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Next-Generation Exhibit Design & Content Distribution Company News
ChickTech Selects Hubb as Content Management Platform for the 2018 ACT-W National Conference Venues & Destinations
Cobo Center Ups Sustainability Ante for 2018 New Products
Attendify Releases Attendify Audiences Data Management Platform for the Event Industry People
Derse Announces Four Key Leadership Positions New Products
Zuant Reveals Custom Skins for Mobile App at Event Tech Live International
Czarnowski Expands with Shanghai Office Company News
Aluvision and Dimension Design Form Strategic Partnership New Products
APG Exhibits Introduces 8ft Pop Up Display Kit with Monitor
submit your news
email newsletter
Associations/Press
HCEA Alerts Members of Pending Regulation to Cap Physican-Pharma Relationships
12/7/2017
HCEA knows how important it is to stay current on pending national and state regulations that might impact the work we do as healthcare convention and exhibition professionals. We are alerting you of pending legislation introduced by New Jersey Governor Christie which would Cap Physician-Pharma Relationships.

In short, the regulation would cap the amount physicians can earn from drug companies to $10,000 per year. In addition to the $10,000 per year cap on any earnings from pharma to physicians, prescription writers are prohibited from accepting certain gifts, such as entertainment and lavish meals (an exception is carved out for four meals a year under $15). The $10,000 cap excludes compensation for speaking at continuing education events.

For more information go to: www.policymed.com/2017/09/christie-introduces-regulation-to-cap-physician-pharma-relationships.html

Also see: www.usnews.com/news/best-states/new-jersey/articles/2017-08-31/christie-introduces-rule-to-cap-what-pharma-can-pay-doctors.

HCEA leadership will continue to monitor this regulation.

For more information about HCEA, go to www.hcea.org.


Contact:
kleikwold@hcea.org






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Pop-Up
Abex Exhibits
Exhibit Producers
The Shop @ ShowReady
Lead Retrieval
ShowValue, Inc.
Modular Exhibit Systems
Aluvision Inc.
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott