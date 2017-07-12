trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

HCEA Alerts Members of Pending Regulation to Cap Physican-Pharma Relationships

Tweet 12/7/2017

HCEA knows how important it is to stay current on pending national and state regulations that might impact the work we do as healthcare convention and exhibition professionals. We are alerting you of pending legislation introduced by New Jersey Governor Christie which would Cap Physician-Pharma Relationships.



In short, the regulation would cap the amount physicians can earn from drug companies to $10,000 per year. In addition to the $10,000 per year cap on any earnings from pharma to physicians, prescription writers are prohibited from accepting certain gifts, such as entertainment and lavish meals (an exception is carved out for four meals a year under $15). The $10,000 cap excludes compensation for speaking at continuing education events.



For more information go to:



Also see:



HCEA leadership will continue to monitor this regulation.



For more information about HCEA, go to





Contact:

kleikwold@hcea.org









