trending Sponsored Content

Company News

Venues & Destinations

New Products

People

New Products

International

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Creatacor Celebrates 30 Years of Creativity, Expansion and Client Success

Tweet 12/7/2017

Creatacor, Inc., an exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider, marked 30 years in business in 2017, designing and building incredible exhibits for their clients. Creatacor is a 3-dimensional marketing environment provider that designs, build and manages custom exhibits and displays for trade shows, marketing events, retail applications, show rooms, lobbies and much more. Clients include LEGO Systems, Inc., Callaway Golf Company and DSM Nutritional products, among many others.



“We’re honored to have highlighted our clients’ projects and products in forward-thinking ways for a solid 30 years, all the while driving attention where it’s most deserved,” said Tom Lemery, founder and former owner. Lemery founded Creatacor alongside Russ Percenti while at GE in 1987, to fill a void left when the in-house marketing division was intentionally shrunk. They left GE with a two-year contact and the corporation’s blessing, and from there recruited new clients across industries and continents. In 2015, he transitioned the company to its current three managing partners, Gerry Glynn, Linda Casimano and Will Farmer.



Creatacor has provided exhibit services for 7,475 trade shows and events, thousands of additional marketing related projects and shipped exhibit material to over 1,000 cities throughout the world including 48 states—first made possible by a team of just nine employees in 1987, and now by a team of 50.



“We couldn’t be more thrilled to mark this milestone with a promise to keep moving forward, to keep giving our clients our all,” said Gerry Glynn, CEO. “So many of them have been with us for years now, and we’re thankful for their dedication and appreciation of our efforts.” Glynn began his career at Creatacor in 1992 as an exhibit designer, and later moved to operations where he was promoted to oversee design, fabrication and logistics.



“Creatacor has always prioritized creativity, tackling each client project with hard work and an innovative approach,” said Will Farmer, COO. “That’s been our mission since the get-go and we’re proud of that.” Farmer joined Creatacor in 1990 as a junior project manager, before serving as an account executive and later as Vice President of Client Services.







“We’re a family at Creatacor, and that’s something that I’ve always loved about us and the way we do business,” said Linda Casimano, CFO. “It’s also something that sets us apart, and will continue to do so.” Having begun her career at Creatacor in 1991, Casimano worked her way up from a bookkeeper position to her most recent position as vice president of finance.



Creatacor has several longstanding clients, including Central Garden & Pet, which they have worked with for over a decade. “The mutual success comes from their partnering approach with fantastic, dedicated folks working on the team,” said Denise Kartman, Senior Manager. “I am grateful to have them as partners who can see the vision and make it happen!"



Regarding the inspiration behind the “Creatacor” name, Lemery is a self-proclaimed Disney fan—and not just of the “Mouse,” he says, but also the attractions and Disney’s business model.



“At the time there was an innovation center at EPCOT known as ‘Communicore,” and I loved the name. It just rolled off the tongue. I wanted something similar, which said creativity and fresh-thinking people,” Lemery said.



Creatacor was recently named to Event Marketer’s Fab 50 list for the fourth time since the list was launched in 2013 to recognize the work done by the top fabricators serving the event and trade show industry.



Also in 2017, Creatacor took home four silver awards from the Albany Ad Club's ADDY Awards, which recognizes the best advertising work being done in the Capital Region. Creatacor received a silver award for each of its four nominated entries, one in the category of “Product or Service Sales Promotion: Sales Promotion Campaign,” and three in the category of “Out-Of-Home: Single Installation.”



The work was completed on behalf of the following clients: rNRG, a renewable energy firm, DSM, a global health-focused company, Callaway, which specializes in golf equipment, and MINDBODY, which provides cloud-based software to the wellness industry.





About Creatacor, Inc.

Celebrating 30 years in business, Creatacor, Inc., in Clifton Park, N.Y., offers a full complement of exhibit design, fabrication and management services to trade show exhibitors and event marketers. Creatacor’s wide scope of products include custom exhibits and displays, mobile tours, marketing events, stage sets, museums, and complete trade show program management. Its creative team becomes your strategic trade show and event partner. From the initial consultation through exhibit design and construction, to shipping and installation, their attention to detail and commitment to customer service is paramount to their business philosophy. For more information go to





Contact:

info@creatacor.com











More information about Creatacor, Inc....





Creatacor, Inc., an exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider, marked 30 years in business in 2017, designing and building incredible exhibits for their clients. Creatacor is a 3-dimensional marketing environment provider that designs, build and manages custom exhibits and displays for trade shows, marketing events, retail applications, show rooms, lobbies and much more. Clients include LEGO Systems, Inc., Callaway Golf Company and DSM Nutritional products, among many others.“We’re honored to have highlighted our clients’ projects and products in forward-thinking ways for a solid 30 years, all the while driving attention where it’s most deserved,” said Tom Lemery, founder and former owner. Lemery founded Creatacor alongside Russ Percenti while at GE in 1987, to fill a void left when the in-house marketing division was intentionally shrunk. They left GE with a two-year contact and the corporation’s blessing, and from there recruited new clients across industries and continents. In 2015, he transitioned the company to its current three managing partners, Gerry Glynn, Linda Casimano and Will Farmer.Creatacor has provided exhibit services for 7,475 trade shows and events, thousands of additional marketing related projects and shipped exhibit material to over 1,000 cities throughout the world including 48 states—first made possible by a team of just nine employees in 1987, and now by a team of 50.“We couldn’t be more thrilled to mark this milestone with a promise to keep moving forward, to keep giving our clients our all,” said Gerry Glynn, CEO. “So many of them have been with us for years now, and we’re thankful for their dedication and appreciation of our efforts.” Glynn began his career at Creatacor in 1992 as an exhibit designer, and later moved to operations where he was promoted to oversee design, fabrication and logistics.“Creatacor has always prioritized creativity, tackling each client project with hard work and an innovative approach,” said Will Farmer, COO. “That’s been our mission since the get-go and we’re proud of that.” Farmer joined Creatacor in 1990 as a junior project manager, before serving as an account executive and later as Vice President of Client Services.“We’re a family at Creatacor, and that’s something that I’ve always loved about us and the way we do business,” said Linda Casimano, CFO. “It’s also something that sets us apart, and will continue to do so.” Having begun her career at Creatacor in 1991, Casimano worked her way up from a bookkeeper position to her most recent position as vice president of finance.Creatacor has several longstanding clients, including Central Garden & Pet, which they have worked with for over a decade. “The mutual success comes from their partnering approach with fantastic, dedicated folks working on the team,” said Denise Kartman, Senior Manager. “I am grateful to have them as partners who can see the vision and make it happen!"Regarding the inspiration behind the “Creatacor” name, Lemery is a self-proclaimed Disney fan—and not just of the “Mouse,” he says, but also the attractions and Disney’s business model.“At the time there was an innovation center at EPCOT known as ‘Communicore,” and I loved the name. It just rolled off the tongue. I wanted something similar, which said creativity and fresh-thinking people,” Lemery said.Creatacor was recently named to Event Marketer’s Fab 50 list for the fourth time since the list was launched in 2013 to recognize the work done by the top fabricators serving the event and trade show industry.Also in 2017, Creatacor took home four silver awards from the Albany Ad Club's ADDY Awards, which recognizes the best advertising work being done in the Capital Region. Creatacor received a silver award for each of its four nominated entries, one in the category of “Product or Service Sales Promotion: Sales Promotion Campaign,” and three in the category of “Out-Of-Home: Single Installation.”The work was completed on behalf of the following clients: rNRG, a renewable energy firm, DSM, a global health-focused company, Callaway, which specializes in golf equipment, and MINDBODY, which provides cloud-based software to the wellness industry.About Creatacor, Inc.Celebrating 30 years in business, Creatacor, Inc., in Clifton Park, N.Y., offers a full complement of exhibit design, fabrication and management services to trade show exhibitors and event marketers. Creatacor’s wide scope of products include custom exhibits and displays, mobile tours, marketing events, stage sets, museums, and complete trade show program management. Its creative team becomes your strategic trade show and event partner. From the initial consultation through exhibit design and construction, to shipping and installation, their attention to detail and commitment to customer service is paramount to their business philosophy. For more information go to www.creatacor.com Tweet



