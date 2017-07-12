trending Sponsored Content

beMatrix Moving to New Facility

Tweet 12/7/2017

beMatrix USA is excited to announce that the company is moving to a new facility at the beginning of 2018. We’re growing and are excited to move into a fully customized space that better reflects the way we live and work as a team.



The new facility is bigger, better, brighter and with a lot more production space, display areas and training environments.



We are moving to:

4476 Park Drive

Norcross, GA 30093



We will begin incrementally moving throughout December and complete the move in the beginning of 2018.



There will be no contact changes except for our physical mailing address.



We would love to welcome you to our new office. Please feel free to visit and say hello if you are passing by. We will have a new showroom displaying our award winning LEDskin™. We are excited about the new move and can’t wait to host our customers and friends!



Project in the Spotlight:

Southwest Displays Delivers a Blockbuster for Sony Pictures



The winner of the beMatrix 2016 “Best of Awards” for the Best Hybrid design was Southwest Displays and Events in Carrollton, Texas. The objective for the 40’ x 100’ rental structure at Licensing Expo was to use the worldwide recognition of Sony’s properties and people to cross-sell toys, films and other products.



To accomplish the many messages and face-to-face meetings required, Southwest created an exhibit with more than 10 beMatrix conference rooms, towers, and walls customized with SEG fabric and hard panel infills. Custom wood elements, large electronic signage and aluminum product showcases were incorporated for additional messaging.



The speed of setup, the ability to easily reconfigure and integrate, apply SEG fabric and attach custom structural details to their existing rental inventory of b62® frames made Southwest and Sony stars on the show floor...and behind conference room doors. Well done Southwest!



For more information about beMatrix, go to bematrix.us





Contact:

info@bematrix.us









