Awards

OC Fair Wins International Industry Awards

Tweet 12/7/2017

OC Fair & Event Center received three honors in the agricultural awards contest at the 127th annual International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) conference in Las Vegas this week.



Centennial Farm's year-round gardening classes earned first-place honors. The classes range in topics from holiday wreath-making to food preservation to raising backyard chickens.



Two exhibits from the 2017 OC Fair were also honored by the association. One explained the uses of biochar and the other was a public-participation art exhibit created by artist Kiel Johnson that featured a paper garden. These exhibits received third-place awards.



IAFE, based in Springfield, MO, is a nonprofit corporation serving state, provincial, regional and county agricultural fairs, shows and expositions around the world.



OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair, which attracts more than 1.3 million people. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. Imaginology, a free three-day family event focusing on S.T.E.A.M.-related activities will take place April 13-15, 2018. Throughout the year events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the fairgrounds.



Support of OC Fair & Event Center provides year-round educational opportunities and helps fund community give-back programs.



