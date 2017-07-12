|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Strategically Small: The Bruce Lee School of Trade Show Booths Company News
ChickTech Selects Hubb as Content Management Platform for the 2018 ACT-W National Conference Venues & Destinations
Cobo Center Ups Sustainability Ante for 2018 New Products
Attendify Releases Attendify Audiences Data Management Platform for the Event Industry People
Derse Announces Four Key Leadership Positions New Products
Zuant Reveals Custom Skins for Mobile App at Event Tech Live International
Czarnowski Expands with Shanghai Office Company News
Aluvision and Dimension Design Form Strategic Partnership New Products
APG Exhibits Introduces 8ft Pop Up Display Kit with Monitor
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
OC Fair Wins International Industry Awards
12/7/2017
OC Fair & Event Center received three honors in the agricultural awards contest at the 127th annual International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) conference in Las Vegas this week.
Centennial Farm's year-round gardening classes earned first-place honors. The classes range in topics from holiday wreath-making to food preservation to raising backyard chickens.
Two exhibits from the 2017 OC Fair were also honored by the association. One explained the uses of biochar and the other was a public-participation art exhibit created by artist Kiel Johnson that featured a paper garden. These exhibits received third-place awards.
IAFE, based in Springfield, MO, is a nonprofit corporation serving state, provincial, regional and county agricultural fairs, shows and expositions around the world.
OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa is home to the annual OC Fair, which attracts more than 1.3 million people. Year-round attractions include Centennial Farm, Table of Dignity, Heroes Hall and Pacific Amphitheatre. Imaginology, a free three-day family event focusing on S.T.E.A.M.-related activities will take place April 13-15, 2018. Throughout the year events ranging from recreation shows to cultural festivals are held at the fairgrounds.
Support of OC Fair & Event Center provides year-round educational opportunities and helps fund community give-back programs.
For more information go to www.ocfair.com.
Contact:
commdept@ocfair.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|