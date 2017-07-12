|
Company News
Shepard Announces Acquisition of McCUNE Audio-Video-Lighting, a California-based Audio Visual Company
12/7/2017
Shepard, a full-service event production company, announced today the acquisition of California-based McCUNE Audio-Video-Lighting as an expansion of Shepard AV, the company’s audio-visual division. McCUNE is an established provider of audio-visual and entertainment services, serving domestic and international events for more than 75 years.
“It’s an exciting time for Shepard AV. This acquisition will help us accelerate our growth in the western region, and allow us to continue providing the highest level of service standards to all our current customers,” says Stuart Danneman, Executive Vice President of Shepard AV.
McCUNE produces a wide variety of events, including corporate events, concerts, special events, exhibitions, general sessions, and concerts. McCUNE is headquartered in San Francisco with regional offices in Anaheim and Monterey.
McCUNE will be fully-absorbed by the Shepard AV division, integrating more than 40 employees and a portfolio of 500 events, annually.
“With this acquisition, we are expanding our resources and improving operational efficiencies for Shepard AV in the western region,” says Carl Mitchell, Executive Chairman, Shepard companies, “McCUNE brings a wealth of talent and capabilities and they will help assure a consistent customer experience nationwide.”
“McCUNE shares the same passion as Shepard, in that we are committed to providing best-in-class-service and responsiveness to each and every customer we serve,” says Allan McCune, president of McCUNE.
About Shepard
Shepard is a nationwide, full-service event production company transforming spaces into engaging and immersive environments. With over 100 years’ experience, they provide corporate events, tradeshows, conferences, and exhibits with the solutions needed to produce fresh and evolving face-to-face experiences. Our solutions include marketing strategy, creative and design, logistics, event technology, digital tools, and production and entertainment. For more information go to www.shepardes.com.
Contact:
TheExchange@shepardes.com
