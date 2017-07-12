|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press
EDPA Northeast Chapter Announces Annual Adopt-A-Family Holiday Drive
12/7/2017
Help EDPA Northeast support local veterans and their families this Christmas.
We are once again sponsoring several local families for the holidays. 100% of your donations will go towards giving the children of our veterans gifts from their wish lists. These families are in great need of assistance and our efforts will provide a wonderful holiday experience. We have been very successful in fulfilling all of wish list items for each child we have adopted the past several years. Help us to continue this again this year.
Please consider helping Northeast veterans and their families this holiday season. Click "Donate" below to make a generous donation to a family in need. This year there are three families that need out support. Let's make this holiday season even more successful than last.
For more information go to edpanortheast.com/blog/projectnewhope2017-ekytz.
Contact:
info@edpanortheast.com
|
|
|
