|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
10 Steps to Prepare for a Successful Trade Show Company News
ChickTech Selects Hubb as Content Management Platform for the 2018 ACT-W National Conference Venues & Destinations
Cobo Center Ups Sustainability Ante for 2018 New Products
Attendify Releases Attendify Audiences Data Management Platform for the Event Industry People
Derse Announces Four Key Leadership Positions New Products
Zuant Reveals Custom Skins for Mobile App at Event Tech Live International
Czarnowski Expands with Shanghai Office Company News
Aluvision and Dimension Design Form Strategic Partnership New Products
APG Exhibits Introduces 8ft Pop Up Display Kit with Monitor
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Kindred Resorts & Hotels Announce Forecasted Meeting Trends For 2018
12/7/2017
With a new year on the horizon, Kindred Resorts & Hotels, a collection of independent hotels and resorts uniquely focused on the group and meetings market in North America, is pleased to share their findings for 2018 meetings trends. This data is based on a survey distributed among their 63 properties located throughout the United States in locations ranging from Hawaii to Florida. Next year looks to be a promising one for the meetings industry with an array of interesting trends expected to dominate how meetings evolve and innovate.
2018 Looks Positive
Kindred Resorts & Hotels’ survey reported that just over 40 percent of the properties met their 2017 projected revenue for group business, a decline of nearly 20 percent compared to the previous year. A variety of factors including delayed bookings due to the 2016 election as well as natural disasters in the Southeast contributed to the decline. However, over 70 percent of Kindred properties report an expected increase in group business for 2018.
What’s In for 2018
The traditional coffee break will go untraditional in 2018 according to Kindred properties. Groups will want to embrace health and wellness by getting outdoors and partaking in activities instead of simply pausing in between sessions to check email over a cup of coffee. Meeting planners are looking for and finding a variety of ways to keep attendees engaged during breaks. Kindred Resorts & Hotels are anticipating the demand for diverse break experiences to increase with groups booking forest bathing, archery, animal interactions, nutritional workshops, meditation sessions, various types of yoga, and even oxygen breaks. With a focus on increasing attendees’ energy, these new break activities are expected to be accompanied by healthier food and beverage choices with less sugar and a higher emphasis on organic offerings.
Another nascent trend expected to grow in 2018 is that meetings and conferences will become more retreat-like and transformative. Instead of the traditional full day of meetings, planners are expected to add longer breaks and more free time to the itineraries, giving attendees the opportunity and time to really soak up and enjoy their surroundings as well as the experience. Planners want to provide guests with time to immerse themselves in the local culture and surroundings as well as partake in more brainstorming, networking and teambuilding activities.
What’s Out for 2018
According to Kindred Resorts & Hotels’ survey, classroom-style and boardroom meetings will be on the decline. Outdoor meetings will be in demand as groups no longer want to sit in traditional meeting settings all day. Cottages, barns, pool decks, restaurants and common areas are expected to be booked, giving meeting attendees a different perspective and backdrop.
Paper will be replaced by technology even more in 2018. Meetings have been eco-focused with less paper and plastic for many years. The use of technology, from apps serving as attendees’ schedules to social media being utilized as a form of communication during a meeting and downloadable event programs, will continue to eliminate paper.
“At the majority of our properties, booked business is on the rise and 2018 is predicted to be a strong year,” said Bree Brostko, Managing Director of Kindred Resorts & Hotels. “The way people want to meet is changing which provides exciting opportunities for our properties and their clients. Being healthy, connecting with colleagues in a meaningful way and in a distinct setting, are all going to be important facets of the meeting and event experience in the next year.”
For more information on Kindred Resorts & Hotels, please visit www.meetkindred.com.
About Kindred Resorts & Hotels
Kindred Resorts & Hotels is a collection of independent hotels and resorts in North America focused exclusively on the group and meetings market. The consortia is a division of the Resort Hotel Association (RHA), an insurance purchasing collective for independent hoteliers. Kindred was formed to help boutique properties that offer authentic, highly personalized experiences build awareness and inquiry from the group, meetings and events markets. With 63 participating properties across the United States, each venue offers uniquely authentic and local experiences, which vary from rustic lakeside retreats to luxury golf resorts and destination spas. For more information, visit, www.meetkindred.com.
Contact:
katie@elevensixpr.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|