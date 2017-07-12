trending Sponsored Content

Kindred Resorts & Hotels Announce Forecasted Meeting Trends For 2018

Tweet 12/7/2017

With a new year on the horizon, Kindred Resorts & Hotels, a collection of independent hotels and resorts uniquely focused on the group and meetings market in North America, is pleased to share their findings for 2018 meetings trends. This data is based on a survey distributed among their 63 properties located throughout the United States in locations ranging from Hawaii to Florida. Next year looks to be a promising one for the meetings industry with an array of interesting trends expected to dominate how meetings evolve and innovate.



2018 Looks Positive

Kindred Resorts & Hotels’ survey reported that just over 40 percent of the properties met their 2017 projected revenue for group business, a decline of nearly 20 percent compared to the previous year. A variety of factors including delayed bookings due to the 2016 election as well as natural disasters in the Southeast contributed to the decline. However, over 70 percent of Kindred properties report an expected increase in group business for 2018.



What’s In for 2018

The traditional coffee break will go untraditional in 2018 according to Kindred properties. Groups will want to embrace health and wellness by getting outdoors and partaking in activities instead of simply pausing in between sessions to check email over a cup of coffee. Meeting planners are looking for and finding a variety of ways to keep attendees engaged during breaks. Kindred Resorts & Hotels are anticipating the demand for diverse break experiences to increase with groups booking forest bathing, archery, animal interactions, nutritional workshops, meditation sessions, various types of yoga, and even oxygen breaks. With a focus on increasing attendees’ energy, these new break activities are expected to be accompanied by healthier food and beverage choices with less sugar and a higher emphasis on organic offerings.



Another nascent trend expected to grow in 2018 is that meetings and conferences will become more retreat-like and transformative. Instead of the traditional full day of meetings, planners are expected to add longer breaks and more free time to the itineraries, giving attendees the opportunity and time to really soak up and enjoy their surroundings as well as the experience. Planners want to provide guests with time to immerse themselves in the local culture and surroundings as well as partake in more brainstorming, networking and teambuilding activities.



What’s Out for 2018

According to Kindred Resorts & Hotels’ survey, classroom-style and boardroom meetings will be on the decline. Outdoor meetings will be in demand as groups no longer want to sit in traditional meeting settings all day. Cottages, barns, pool decks, restaurants and common areas are expected to be booked, giving meeting attendees a different perspective and backdrop.



Paper will be replaced by technology even more in 2018. Meetings have been eco-focused with less paper and plastic for many years. The use of technology, from apps serving as attendees’ schedules to social media being utilized as a form of communication during a meeting and downloadable event programs, will continue to eliminate paper.



“At the majority of our properties, booked business is on the rise and 2018 is predicted to be a strong year,” said Bree Brostko, Managing Director of Kindred Resorts & Hotels. “The way people want to meet is changing which provides exciting opportunities for our properties and their clients. Being healthy, connecting with colleagues in a meaningful way and in a distinct setting, are all going to be important facets of the meeting and event experience in the next year.”



For more information on Kindred Resorts & Hotels, please visit





About Kindred Resorts & Hotels

Kindred Resorts & Hotels is a collection of independent hotels and resorts in North America focused exclusively on the group and meetings market. The consortia is a division of the Resort Hotel Association (RHA), an insurance purchasing collective for independent hoteliers. Kindred was formed to help boutique properties that offer authentic, highly personalized experiences build awareness and inquiry from the group, meetings and events markets. With 63 participating properties across the United States, each venue offers uniquely authentic and local experiences, which vary from rustic lakeside retreats to luxury golf resorts and destination spas. For more information, visit,





Contact:

katie@elevensixpr.com









